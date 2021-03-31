NZD/USD bounces off weekly lows, remains below 0.7000 mark

  • NZD/USD staged a modest bounce from weekly tops amid some USD profit-taking.
  • The upbeat US economic outlook might continue to underpin the USD and cap gains.
  • The US economic data, US President Biden’s spending plan eyed for a fresh impetus.

The NZD/USD pair rallied around 30 pips from weekly lows, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and remained capped below the key 0.7000 psychological mark.

The pair managed to find some support near the 0.6965-60 region and stalled the previous day's sharp retracement slide from one-week tops amid a modest US dollar pullback. Following the recent strong rally to four-month tops, slightly overbought conditions prompted traders to take some profits off their USD bullish positions. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the NZD/USD pair.

Apart from this, the uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. The impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's spending plan have been fueling expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. This, along with the prevalent cautious mood, might continue to underpin the USD and cap gains for the NZD/USD pair.

Even from a technical perspective, the overnight downfall confirmed a fresh bearish breakdown through a flag pattern on hourly charts. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment, Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales data. The key focus, however, will remain on details about US President Joe Biden's infrastructure spending plan of around $3 trillion to $4 trillion.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6988
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.6983
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7126
Daily SMA50 0.7189
Daily SMA100 0.7129
Daily SMA200 0.6875
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7034
Previous Daily Low 0.6972
Previous Weekly High 0.7183
Previous Weekly Low 0.6943
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6996
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7011
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6959
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6934
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6896
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7021
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7059
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7084

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

