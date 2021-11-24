NZD/USD bounces off post-RBNZ low, still well offered around 0.6920-15 area

- NZD/USD dropped to the lowest level since October after RBNZ announced its policy decision.
- A 25 bps rate hike might have disappointed investors anticipating a faster rate tightening cycle.
- A subdued USD demand helped limit any further losses amid slightly overstretched conditions.
The NZD/USD pair trimmed a part of the post-RBNZ losses to the lowest level since October 6 and was last seen trading around the 0.6915-20 region, still down over 0.50% for the day.
The pair witnessed heavy selling for the fourth successive day and dropped to sub-0.6900 levels on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced its policy decision. The RBNZ opted to increase its official cash rate (OCR) for the second time in two months, by 25 basis points to 0.75%. The outcome, however, disappointed some market participants anticipating a 50 bps hike and prompted aggressive selling around the NZD/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the RBNZ increased its projection for the eventual peak in the cash rate to 2.6% by the fourth quarter of 2023 as against its previous forecast for 2.1% by early 2024. This, along with a subdued US dollar demand, assisted the NZD/USD pair to find some support at lower levels. The USD extended its consolidative price move for the second straight day amid retreating US Treasury bond yields, though a combination of factors acted as a tailwind.
Investors have been pricing in the possibility for an eventual Fed rate hike move by July 2022 amid worries about stubbornly high inflationary pressure. Moreover, the Fed funds futures indicate a high likelihood of another raise by November. The market bets were boosted further after Jerome Powell renomination for the role of the Fed chair. Apart from this, a softer risk tone underpinned the safe-haven USD and weighed on the perceived riskier kiwi.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish trades, though slightly oversold conditions on short-term charts warrant some caution before positioning for any further losses. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the releases of the Prelim (second estimate) US Q3 GDP, Durable Goods Orders and Core PCE Price Index later during the early North American session.
This, along with the FOMC meeting minutes, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6916
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|0.6954
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7081
|Daily SMA50
|0.7048
|Daily SMA100
|0.7026
|Daily SMA200
|0.709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6989
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6915
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7082
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6961
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6943
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
