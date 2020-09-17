NZD/USD bounces off multi-day lows, still in the red around 0.6700 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD extended the previous day’s post-FOMC retracement slide from two-week tops.
  • The USD remained well supported by not so dovish Fed and exerted some heavy pressure.
  • Better-than-expected NZD GDP extended some support to the kiwi and helped limit losses.

The NZD/USD pair dropped to multi-day lows in the last hour, albeit quickly bounced few pips thereafter and was last seen hovering around the 0.6700 round-figure mark.

The pair witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday, snapping four consecutive days of the winning streak, and extended the previous day's post-FOMC retracement slide from the 0.6760 region, or two-week tops. As was widely expected, the Fed kept federal funds rate unchanged at 0-0.25% and indicated that the benchmark rate will stay close to zero at least through 2023.

However, the fact that the Fed gave no indication of additional stimulus, coupled with an upbeat assessment of the economic recovery prompted some aggressive short-covering move around the US dollar. Apart from this, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment further benefitted the greenback's safe-haven status and drove flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.

Meanwhile, the anti-risk flow led to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept a lid on any further USD gains. This coupled with less worse than expected NZ GDP print for the second quarter of 2020, extended some support to the kiwi and helped limit deeper losses for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being.

In fact, the domestic economy contracted by 12.4% YoY rate during the April-June quarter as compared to the consensus estimates pointing to a reading of -13.3. Additionally, the previous quarter's reading was also revised higher to show a 0.2% YoY and 1.6% QoQ contraction as against the previous -0.1% and -1.4%, respectively.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts. This might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6696
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 0.6732
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6666
Daily SMA50 0.6628
Daily SMA100 0.6464
Daily SMA200 0.6392
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.676
Previous Daily Low 0.6702
Previous Weekly High 0.6724
Previous Weekly Low 0.6601
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6738
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6724
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6703
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6673
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6645
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6761
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

