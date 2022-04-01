- Modest USD strength prompted some intraday selling around NZD/USD on Friday.
- The risk-on impulse capped the safe-haven USD and extended support to the pair.
- Bulls managed to defend 200-day SMA as the focus remains on the US jobs report.
The NZD/USD pair reversed an intraday dip to a three-day low and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 0.6930 region during the early European session.
The pair edged lower through the first half of the trading on Friday and moved further away from the YTD peak, around the 0.7000 psychological mark touched earlier this week. The downtick was sponsored by some follow-through buying around the US dollar, which drew some support from fading hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine.
Apart from this, growing acceptance that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy stance and hike interest rates by 100 bps over the next two meetings to combat high inflation underpinned the buck. That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets capped the safe-haven greenback and extended support to the perceived riskier kiwi.
Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. This, in turn, assisted the NZD/USD pair to find some support near the technically significant 200-day SMA, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful corrective slide.
Nevertheless, the focus remains glued to the US NFP report, due later during the early North American session, which will play a key role in influencing the Fed's monetary policy outlook. This, along with developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, will drive the USD demand and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6931
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6884
|Daily SMA50
|0.6761
|Daily SMA100
|0.6795
|Daily SMA200
|0.6911
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6981
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6928
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6989
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6961
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6872
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7031
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
