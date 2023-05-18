NZD/USD bounces off intraday low to near 0.6250 on New Zealand’s no-frills budget

- NZD/USD picks up bids to pare intraday losses, sluggish of late.
- New Zealand Treasury expects no recession, delays budget surplus by one year.
- US Dollar grinds higher amid cautious optimism surrounding US default.
- Light calendar restricts immediate Kiwi pair moves, may allow consolidation of weekly gains.
NZD/USD struggles to cheer New Zealand’s (NZ) no-frills budget as it stays defensive near 0.6250 during early Thursday, despite recently bouncing off intraday low. The reason could be linked to the US Dollar’s latest grinding towards the north, after refreshing the multi-day high the previous day.
New Zealand Treasury expects the economy to avoid recession while also anticipating a return to budget surplus delayed one year to 2026. While announcing the annual budget, NZ Finance Minister Grant Robertson also said, “Recent widening of current account deficit expected to reverse.”
Also read: New Zealand Treasury: No longer forecasting the country to move into recession
On the other hand, US Dollar Index (DXY) buyers struggle to keep the reins at the highest levels in seven weeks, sluggish near 102.85-80 by the press time. The US Dollar’s latest inaction could be linked to the cautious mood due to the nearness to the US debt ceiling expiry of early June and doubts about the US policymakers’ ability to strike a deal on multiple issues that can help solve the debt-limit problem.
However, the US policymakers’ ability to convince the markets that they can avoid the ‘catastrophic’ default joined upbeat US data and hawkish Fed talks to favor the US Dollar of late.
On Wednesday, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in an interview on CNBC, "Now we have an opportunity to find common ground but only a few days to get the job done." Further, US President Joe Biden said that he is confident that they will be able to reach a budget agreement and noted that it would be catastrophic if the US failed to pay bills, per Reuters. "Will have a news conference on Sunday on the debt issue,” added US President Joe Biden.
Talking about the data, US Housing Starts came out as unimpressive with 1.401M figures for April versus 1.4M expected and 1.371M prior (revised). Alternatively, the Building Permits for the said month eased to 1.416M from 1.437M edited previous readings and market forecasts. Before that, upbeat US Retail Sales and Industrial Production details for April allowed the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to remain hawkish and prod the risk-on mood. The latest among them were Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic who reiterate inflation fears and favored the NZD/USD bears.
At home, New Zealand’s first quarter (Q1) Producer Price Index Input and Output numbers ease to 0.2% and 0.3% respectively versus 0.5% and 0.9% priors in that order. It’s worth noting that these figures are way below the market forecasts of 1.5% and 1.3% for Input and Output respectively.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses despite the upbeat Wall Street close whereas the US Treasury bond yields remain sidelined at the multi-day top. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since May 01 and April 24 while portraying a four-day uptrend near 3.57% and 4.16% respectively, easing to 3.55% and 4.13% by the press time.
Looking ahead, risk catalysts will be key to watch amid a light calendar.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD remains sidelined between the 100-DMA and 50-DMA, respectively near 0.6275 and 0.6230, amid downbeat oscillators.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6246
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6248
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6224
|Daily SMA50
|0.6226
|Daily SMA100
|0.6277
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6274
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6385
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6182
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6256
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6244
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6225
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6201
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6177
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6273
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6297
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6321
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold.