NZD/USD bounces from day’s low to near 0.6820 as DXY struggles around 100.00

- NZD/USD bounces from 0.6820 as the DXY loses momentum.
- The RBNZ is likely to announce a hike in its OCR rate by 25 basis points.
- Higher US CPI print may underpin a 50 bps interest rate hike by the Fed.
The NZD/USD pair is defending the early Asian session low around 0.6820 as the US dollar index (DXY) is struggling to overstep the critical figure of 100.00. The DXY is displaying a broader strength amid rising bets over a healthy stretch in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will release on Tuesday.
The street is expecting that the yearly US inflation will land at 8.3% against the previous print of 7.9%. This is going to underpin the greenback against the kiwi dollar further as an elevated print of the US CPI may support a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s in monetary policy to be announced in May. Fed policymakers are also advocating an aggressive hawkish stance to contain the inflation mess.
Meanwhile, China’s National Bureau of Statistics has printed the yearly Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 1.5%. The yearly CPI has landed higher than the street expectation and prior figure of 1.2% and 0.9% respectively. This has trimmed the expectation of a dovish stance from the People’s Bank of China.
Going forward, the official cash rate (OCR) decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will be the major event, which is due on Wednesday. It is worth noting that the RBNZ has elevated its OCR rate by 25 bps each in its last two monetary policies and is expected to hike further by 25 bps to tackle the soaring inflation.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6834
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6908
|Daily SMA50
|0.6793
|Daily SMA100
|0.6789
|Daily SMA200
|0.6908
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6908
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6822
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7035
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.681
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6896
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6982
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.0950 for the days ahead
EUR/USD is back to flat in the mid-Asian session as the price moves back into line with the dominant trend. The bears are on the prowl but the weekly and daily chart offers a compelling case for a significant bullish correction for the days ahead.
GBP/USD: At ‘make or break’ to near 1.3000
The GBP/USD pair has remained in a bearish trajectory after printing March highs to near 1.3300. The asset has witnessed a sheer fall and is auctioning near the yearly lows at around 1.3000. The asset is at a make-or-break level, however, odds are favoring a break going forward.
Gold range play intact, Ukraine/inflation concerns offset hawkish Fed
Gold edged lower during the Asian session on Monday, though the downside remains cushioned. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, surging US bond yields underpinned the USD and acted as a headwind.
Will ApeCoin price make a run for the all-time highs in this upcoming rally
ApeCoin price has shattered its two-week downtrend by rallying 15%. This uptrend sets the stage for a further ascent that could propel APE to an all-time high at $17.46. A three-hour candlestick close below $9.64 will create a lower low.
Now what do we do about recession?
The data plate is not interesting and no Fed speakers are scheduled. The original trouble-maker, St. Louis Fed Pres Bullard, said he prefers the Fed funds target at 3-3.25% by year-end.