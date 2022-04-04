- NZD/USD is trading sharply higher on Monday, with the pair having jumped 0.6% to the 0.6960s.
- The pair has shrugged off Russo-Ukraine pessimism and recent hawkish Fed speak after bouncing at its 200DMA.
- It is now eyeing a test of recent highs at 0.7000, aided by buoyant equity markets.
NZD/USD is trading sharply higher on Monday, with the pair having jumped 0.6% to the 0.6960s after finding solid demand earlier in the session at the 200DMA just above 0.6900. Hawkish Fed commentary from the weekend which alluded to faster rate hikes (in 50 bps intervals) and imminent QT, as well a deterioration in the tone of Russo-Ukraine developments after evidence of widespread atrocities committed by the Russian military in Ukraine’s north emerges, has failed to dent risk appetite in the FX space.
Indeed, though the growing pile of evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops against Ukrainian civilians throws a dark cloud over Russo-Ukraine peace talks, global equity markets are trading firmly on the front foot. This is giving the likes of the risk-sensitive kiwi and its other risk-sensitive G10 peers a lift, but the New Zealand dollar is also gaining (alongside AUD) as a result of its exposure to commodity prices, which are again broadly higher.
In recent weeks, commodity-sensitive G10 currencies like the kiwi have been in demand, despite broader risk appetite, given expectations that countries like New Zealand and Australia, which are located geographically far from Ukraine, will benefit from structurally higher commodity prices as a result of the war there. Looking at NZD/USD from a technical standpoint, the pair looks to very much still be in the pattern of posting higher highs and higher lows that has been in play since late January.
The fact that the pair found such strong support at its 200DMA on Monday will be taken as a bullish technical signal and makes a test of recent annual highs in the 0.7000 area this week likely. A break above 0.7000 could potentially open the door to a move towards Q4 2021 highs in the 0.7200 area. So long, as the risk/commodity backdrop remains favourable and the RBNZ is ahead of the Fed in terms of the tightening of monetary policy, a push to these levels is definitely on the cards.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6887
|Daily SMA50
|0.6765
|Daily SMA100
|0.6794
|Daily SMA200
|0.691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.695
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6999
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.687
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6955
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.701
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on dollar strength, trades below 1.1000
EUR/USD has faced renewed bearish pressure in the American session and declined below 1.1000. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushing higher, the dollar continues to gather strength against its major rivals and the US Dollar Index advances toward 99.00.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 on BOE commentary
GBP/USD has staged a recovery after having tested 1.3100 earlier in the day. Although the dollar keeps its footing on Monday, the British pound stays resilient. BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe reiterated that further monetary tightening may be necessary.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
The uncertainty over Ukraine assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the multi-day low. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, rises more than 2% on Monday, limiting XAU/USD's upside and forcing the pair to fluctuate around $1,930.
Why Dogecoin price consolidation can result in explosive rally
Dogecoin price shows signs of moving higher as it holds above a crucial support level. This sideways movement is likely to result in an exponential run-up that shatters immediate hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.