NZD/USD begins the week with the gap-down as US-China tussle disappoints Antipodeans

- NZD/USD can’t ignore intensifying US-China trade war.
- The US President announced harsh measures in retaliation to China’s fresh tariffs.
- RBNZ’s Orr preferred “wait and watch” on Friday whereas Jackson Hole couldn’t tame the bears.
Following its upbeat closing on Friday, NZD/USD begins the week’s trading with a bearish gap to 0.6385 at the start of Asian trading on Monday.
Contrast to the Reserve bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr’s preference for the “wait and watch” approach after 50 basis points of the rate cut, the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cited downside economic risk, mainly due to the trade frictions.
While the central bankers’ move justified Friday’s upside by the Kiwi pair, the aftermarket trade war between the US and China gives the reason for today’s gap-down.
In a response to China’s tariffs on $75 billion worth of the US goods, the US President not only increased tariffs rates on $550 billion of the dragon nation’s goods but also pushed the US companies to leave the Asian economy.
Additionally, the White House mentioned, as per the Bloomberg, that the US President Donald Trump regrets not levying higher tariffs on China when the Chinese media talked down his earlier comments on regret.
Investors will now keep a tab on New Zealand’s July month Trade Balance numbers that marked $-4.94 billion previous on YoY and $365 million on MoM basis. Further, US Chicago Fed National Activity Index and Durable Goods Orders for the previous month will also entertain calendar watchers. However, major attention will be on trade news.
Technical Analysis
While recent low surrounding 0.6360 can offer immediate support, any upside is termed ephemeral unless the pair crosses June month low of 0.6575.
-
- R3 0.6469
- R2 0.6439
- R1 0.6422
- PP 0.6393
-
- S1 0.6376
- S2 0.6347
- S3 0.633
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: risk-off taking over on trade war escalation
The American Dollar sold off Friday, following US President Trump´s anger discharge on Twitter. The pair soared to 1.1152, its highest for the week, to finally settle at around 1.1140.
GBP/USD: Johnson and Tusk engaged in the blame-game
The GBP/USD pair flirted with the 1.2300 figure late Friday, ending the week with substantial gains around 1.2280, backed by Brexit hopes and the dollar’s broad weakness.
USD/JPY: Intensifying trade war portrays a bearish opening gap at the week-start
Global traders respond to the escalation in the US-China trade war, and absence of hawks at the Jackson Hole, with the USD/JPY pair’s bearish gap to 104.97 at the start of Monday’s Asian session.
Gold prices set on the 127% Fibo extension target
Spot prices rallied to a high of $1,530.22 from a low of $1,493 on the day, ending 1.86% higher ahead of what is expected to be a bullish open in Sydney today and for the ahead.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.