NZD/USD bears waiting to pounce, 0.7080 eyed

- NZD/USD is under pressure as traders in Asia take over the baton.
- Bears will be looking for a break of the hourly dynamic trendline support.
NZD/USD is starting out the Asian session at a precarious position on the charts. The pair ended on Wall Street down some 0.4% on the day after falling from a high of 0.7174 and meeting a low of 0.7109 in the mid-New York session. The pair has since corrected a significant portion of the slide, but bears are lurking at hourly resistance, as illustrated below.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD sit s at 0.7132 after another night of haphazard trading. ''The USD DXY index was actually little changed, but AUD and NZD are both lower, with newswires blaming everything from a souring in risk appetite to softer copper prices,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained. ''It is difficult to be definitive, but having done well on most crosses, the NZD is under renewed pressure this morning, and holding above 0.72 has been a struggle of late.''
Key events in focus
Meanwhile, the key events for the week are minimal on the domestic front, but Aussie jobs data and US inflation numbers could move the needle on the bird. US Consumer Price Index data is what markets are in anticipation of the most. Economists polled by Reuters see monthly CPI accelerating to 0.4% from the previous month's 0.2% rise, with the closely watched year-on-year core measure gaining 0.3 percentage points to 4.3%, well above the Fed's average annual 2% inflation target.
As for Aussie jobs, what goes down in Australia is expected, usually, to impact the kiwi. However, there has been a divergence of themes between the two central banks playing out of late. The kiwi has been drawing support from the possibility that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could raise rates by as much as 50 basis points later this month.
NZD/USD technical analysis
Should the bears take out the trendline support, then the horizontal 0.7120s will be pressured and a break thereof could give rise to a fall into the bear's target zone between 0.7105 and 0.7070 in the coming sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to recover beyond 1.1600
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1590, little changed on a daily basis. Dollar up on risk aversion, but with the advance limited by softening US government bond yields.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3600 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising above 1.3600 in the early Europen session and turned flat on the day near 1.3570. The data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index remained steady at 8.6% on a yearly basis in October. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold looking to extend its rally beyond September high
Gold approached September high, hitting $1,830.36 a troy ounce with Wall Street opening, holding on to modest intraday gains. The American dollar started the day with a tepid tone but recovered its poise as the US session developed.
XRP is breaking out, targets $2.5
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple looks primed to resume its uptrend.
Brexit angst is heating-up: GBP traders be warned
The start of the week came with renewed fears of a Brexit showdown as the Uk threatened to trigger emergency unilateral provisions in the Brexit divorce deal known as Article 16.