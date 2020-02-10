NZD/USD: Bears the burden of China-led pessimism near 0.6385 with eyes on RBNZ

- NZD/USD could neither cheer China’s CPI nor benefit from New Zealand Truckometer.
- Expectations that the RBNZ could highlight fears of coronavirus weigh on the pair.
- Fed Chair Powell’s testimony will be the key to watch while updates from China could continue to play their roles.
NZD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6384 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The kiwi pair seesaws around three-month low, flashed Monday, amid growing pessimism that China’s coronavirus will push the RBNZ towards bearish bias.
Tales surrounding Coronavirus keep the bears happy…
The reopening of Chinese production plants fail as well as stronger CPI since October 2011 fail to please commodity-linked currency buyers amid calls that the epidemic would last long. Earlier during Monday, China’s CPI offered pullback to the kiwi but buyers couldn’t be lured as markets worry that the coronavirus will still be ruling for a bit more time.
The epidemic has already crossed the year 2002-03 SARS contagion with the latest death toll rising beyond 1000 mark.
Even if the recently-released numbers show signs of exhaustion, doubts are high that the increase will resume as soon as more people return to work.
RBNZ cannot ignore China…
Given New Zealand’s economic reliance on China, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might not choose to ignore pessimism at its key customer.
Even so, the central banker should not ignore fundamental strength at home, recently cited by the January month ANZ Truckometer data, during Wednesday’s meeting.
“We expect the RBNZ to retain an easing bias at its Monetary Policy Statement on Wednesday, although it will probably be described as a conditional one, dependent on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” says Westpac.
Before the RBNZ, the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony will be the key to watch. While the current pessimism due to coronavirus will push the Fed supremo towards being cautiously optimistic, his comments over the US economic growth and future Fed actions will be closely observed.
Technical Analysis
Unless prices bounce beyond last Tuesday’s low near 0.6445, their further declines to November 2019 bottom surrounding 0.6315 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6384
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|0.6401
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6549
|Daily SMA50
|0.659
|Daily SMA100
|0.6473
|Daily SMA200
|0.6504
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6465
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6397
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6397
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6439
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6377
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6309
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6513
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery fades amid coronavirus, broad US dollar strength
AUD/USD failed to hold onto recovery gains beyond 0.6708 despite snapping two-day winning streak on Monday. The Aussie pair currently takes rounds to 0.6685 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY: Greenback exhausted vs. Yen: trades below 110.00 figure
USD/JPY recovery is likely exhausted below the 109.87 resistance. The level to beat for bears is the 109.64/53 price zone. USD/JPY is trading below the 110.00 figure while within Friday’s range.
Euro Hits 4 Month Lows, Six Straight Days of Losses
Investors have been selling euros since the beginning of the month. Granted there's been only six days of trading, the consistency is worrying. The sell-off in EUR/USD took the pair to its weakest level in 4 months.
WTI: Skidding along the bottom of 2020 downtrend
The price of a barrel of oil, West Texas Intermediate crude,(WTI) has been trapped in a narrow range and skidding along the bottom of this year's downtrend in the $49 handle. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $49.74.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.