NZD/USD bears taking on the bulls near monthly support

- NZD/USD bears n the verge of a downside extension to challenge the bulls at monthly support.
- Covid spread is sending a bid into the US dollar at month-end.
NZD/USD is flat in Tokyo as markets consolidate the latest bout of US dollar strength in the wake of renewed fears over the spread of the coronavirus in some countries.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6993 and has stuck to a very narrow range of between 0.6984 and 0.6997.
The price of the bird was capped recently in the correction of the latest bearish impulse from the 0.7150s and has shown little signs of a commitment from the bulls.
Both the Aussie and kiwi have underperformed G10 peers overnight reflecting Australias COVID situation.
In the past fortnight, the Delta variant has managed to breach Sydney's defences and in just one week, positive cases have ballooned to more than 100.
By Friday 25 June, officials conceded the need to put Sydney into lockdown. However, by Monday, the crisis had become a national one with outbreaks in four states and territories.
Consequently, the US dollar has picked up a safe haven bid and month-end rebalancing could also be playing its role.
''Locally, Wellington’s return to Level 1 is a good news story, as are higher short-end rates. But we are likely to range-trade ahead of key US data Friday,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
NZD/USD technical analysis
While there are prospects of a downside extension from a daily perspective, the monthly support should be noted also.
Daily chart
The daily chart shows that the price could be on the verge of a downside extension following the correction of the last bearish impulse.
However, the price is testing a critical monthly support in the 0.6920s that would easily see the price reverse to the upside and selling at support is not ideal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears need to consider the daily M-formation
The EUR/USD bears are in control and are seeking a daily downside extension. However, chart patterns and price action should be monitored. A bullish formation has emerged on the daily chart that needs to be accounted for in the trade plan.
GBP/USD remains poised for further downside towards 1.3800
GBP/USD edges lower around the weekly bottom, stays directed to five-month-old support. 100-day EMA breakdown, bearish MACD favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road below March top.
Gold wobbles around $1,760 amid subdued sentiment
Gold struggles to keep the bounce off a 2.5-month low, seesaws around $1,760, amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. The US dollar strength, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and upbeat statistics, could be held responsible for gold’s earlier downside.
Shiba Inu ready to pop to $0.00001 by the end of this week
Shiba Inu is ready to jump higher. Pure technical, SHIB has the ascending trendline that has pushed SHIB higher. SHIB surpassed the double top at $0.0000085 to the upside. That level is now turning into support and will keep prices elevated above this price range of $0.0000085.
S&P 500: Three reasons to worry about the rally, VIX, delta and RSI
S&P 500 snoozes through Tuesday's session as big tech goes on strike. Market entering the strongest period historically for equities, the first half of July. Crypto stocks take over from big tech and meme as the hot names of the day.