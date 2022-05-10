- NZD/USD bears remain in town despite a consolidating US dollar.
- All eyes will turn to the US inflation data on Wednesday.
NZD/USD is under pressure by some 0.5% into the closing hours of the North American sessions. The kiwi has fallen from a high of 0.6347 to a low of 0.6276 so far. The US dollar is in a sideways consolidation which is giving the bird some relief ahead of key US inflation data on Wednesday.
''NZ considerations are being all but ignored by markets and this is the USD show, and it’s benefiting from a flight-to-safety bid amid softness in commodities and risk assets,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said, adding that the US Consumer Price Index data tonight poses binary risks. ''As we noted on Monday, while a softer result (as the street is expecting) will be mildly relieving, a rise in inflation has the potential to trigger another wave of risk aversion (likely at the expense of the Kiwi).''
Meanwhile,m a number of Fed officials on Tuesday advocated the need for 50 basis point hikes at the next meetings. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester argued that raising interest rates in half-point increments "makes perfect sense" for the next couple of Fed meetings. New York Fed President John Williams said that Chair Jerome Powell's indication the central bank will hike by half a percentage point at the next two polict meetings is sensible.
Eyes on US CPI
Tomorrow's CPI is expected to rise by 0.5% MoM in April and headline to rise by 0.3%, as food and energy prices eased, analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''Inflation has probably peaked on a YoY basis, but monthly inflation trends remain stubbornly high and above rates consistent with 2%. Fed Chair Powell wants to reduce the excessive demand in the labour market by achieving a reduction in job openings without unemployment rising. Navigating that path will be challenging.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6288
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|0.6328
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6608
|Daily SMA50
|0.677
|Daily SMA100
|0.675
|Daily SMA200
|0.687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6414
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6318
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6569
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6393
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6377
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6257
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6389
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6485
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades around 0.6930 amid a risk-off mood
The AUD/USD pair trades near a weekly low of 0.6910 as lingering inflationary pressures and slowing economic growth weighed on investors’ mood. Westpac Consumer Confidence coming up next.
EUR/USD is under pressure, but still above 1.0500
EUR/USD edged marginally lower on Tuesday, as risk aversion boosted demand for the American currency. Attention shifts to German and US inflation figures, which would define if the pair will continue falling.
Gold on its way to challenging the $1,800 threshold
Gold started the day positively, advancing to an intraday high of $1,865.43 as demand for the greenback remained subdued. The latter returned with Wall Street’s open, as US indexes quickly trimmed early gains, while XAU/USD fell to $1,841.38, its lowest since early February.
Why the bloodbath can lead to a new bull rally
Bitcoin finds buyers near the $30K value area after hitting new 180-day lows. Ethereum increased by over 10% during the intraday session, but sellers remained persistent. XRP finds buyers in the $0.50 value area - but follow-through appears shaky.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April. Core CPI is expected to fall to 6% from 6.5% in the same period.