NZD/USD bears seeking a discount from weekly resistance

- The bird is flying towards a wall of resistance.
- All eyes are on the RBNZ and critical US data this week.
NZD/USD is around flat on the day as it heads into the Asian session, having travelled between a low of 0.7013 and 0.7049 overnight.
Traders are awaiting tomorrow’s the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's event where a dovish outcome could weigh on the bird.
Meanwhile, US data is also a focus with Retail Sales and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) highlights the calendar, both of which could shake up markets a touch.
''The CPI probably surged, and not just due to energy prices this time. We caution against extrapolating, but the core reading will probably be boosted by a bounce in travel-related prices, most notably for airfares, hotels, and used cars,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''We see some upside risk for rents as well. Changes to the seasonal factors could also be a source of strength, with payback later in the year.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
Meanwhile, there is a compelling downside bias on the weekly and daily charts according to market structure:
Weekly chart
Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1900, a 100 pips run in the cards
EUR/USD managed to post a modest intraday advance on a dull Monday, retaining its positive stance.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, benefiting from dollar weakness and as the UK is reopening. Non-essential shops and other businesses are back Britain's vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down.
XAU/USD is testing a critical daily support
Gold is testing a critical area of support and the bears remain in control at this juncture. However, there is a probable cause for the upside on failures at a more solid area of demand and the following analysis illustrates just that.
ETH awaits imminent jump to $2,400 if key level cracks
Ethereum price hit a new all-time high at $2,203 on April 12 but seems to have formed a robust resistance trendline. However, most on-chain metrics show that ETH is bound for a significant leg up.
Equity rally at risk ahead of CPI & earnings
After a good week, equities are looking a little more hesitant today, with caution prevailing as markets await the start of US earnings season.