NZD/USD: Bears return to take controls around mid 0.6900s on Fed day

- NZD/USD remains pressured following the heaviest daily losses in over a week.
- Slump in Chinese stocks, firmer US data and covid woes weigh on Antipodeans.
- Fed is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged, tapering comments eyed.
- Australia Q2 CPI, virus updates and news from China will be important too.
NZD/USD portrays the risk-off mood as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials roll up their sleeves to rock the markets. That said, the kiwi pair holds lower ground near 0.6960 amid early Wednesday morning in Asia.
Be it China stocks’ south-run or upward revision to the previous readings of the US data, not to forget Delta coronavirus variant fears in Asia and the Sino-American tussles, NZD/USD had to bear it all ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) verdict. The sour sentiment pulled the US Dollar Index (DXY) back from a two-week low amid the US afternoon trading session.
Although US Durable Goods Orders and housing numbers came in softer-than-expected for June and May respectively, the notable upward revision to the priors renewed bets that the Fed hawks have scope. Also on the same line could be the strong readings of US CB Consumer Confidence figures that jumped to the pre-pandemic levels, to 129.10 for July.
Elsewhere, Beijing’s crackdown on technology and education stocks joins Australia’s mixed feelings over the covid, after witnessing a fresh high of infections in 10 months, to weigh on the market’s mood and New Zealand dollar (NZD) as well. It’s worth noting that the US-China tension gets heating day-after-day, recently over US restrictions on Chinese diplomats’ visas and relations with Taiwan, which in turn exerts additional downside pressure on the NZD/USD prices, mainly due to New Zealand’s close trading links with China.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed lower, reversing Monday’s gains, whereas the 10-year Treasury yields dropped 3.7 basis points (bps) to 1.239% by the end of Tuesday’s North American trading session.
Looking forward, a lack of data/events at home keeps NZD/USD at the mercy of trans-Tasman developments. The same highlights covid updates and Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the second quarter (Q2), expected 0.7% versus 0.6% QoQ and 3.8% versus 1.1% YoY.
Above all, the Fed meeting will be crucial for today as the art of the policymakers to reject tapering concerns and still not sound bearish will be a test, which if passed can refresh the yearly low of NZD/USD.
Read: Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: The horns of a inflation dilemma
Technical analysis
A U-turn from the monthly resistance line, near 0.7010, directs NZD/USD bears to 0.6920-15 support confluence comprising multiple lows marked since June 18.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6955
|Today Daily Change
|-50 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71%
|Today daily open
|0.7005
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6984
|Daily SMA50
|0.7086
|Daily SMA100
|0.7113
|Daily SMA200
|0.7087
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7011
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7004
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6881
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6965
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7051
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7092
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1840, retreats from resistance area
The EUR/USD pair shed some 20 pips from fresh weekly highs, holding on to modest daily gains. The dollar suffered as the US Federal Reserve’s decision looms.
GBP/USD bulls more confident amid UK’s covid situation
Pound trades in the 1.3890 price zone, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness and decreasing new coronavirus cases in the UK. According to the latest data available, the UK recorded 23,511 new contagions in the last day.
XAU/USD bounded by $1,790 and $1,812 ahead of Fed
XAU/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday. Gold continues to trade near the 100-day SMA. Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US.
Three reasons why Cardano could rally 60%
Cardano price triggers a large symmetrical triangle pattern with yesterday’s close above the upper trend line. ADA/BTC is nearing a critical support level with the intra-day Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) flashing a bullish momentum divergence.
Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: The horns of a inflation dilemma
No change in rate policy or bond purchases expected. US economy appears to be slowing under labor, supply chain shortages. Treasury curve has flattened, inflation has jumped since the June 16 FOMC. Dollar has gained against most majors since mid-June.