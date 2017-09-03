NZD/USD bears remain unobstructed

NZD/USD bears remain unobstructedBy FXStreet Algorythms
The hourly ADX(14) has just crossed above 50, emerging from below the 30 levels where it has been seen during the previous market session.
This is a less frequent technical set-up which suggests the NZD/USD pair should be on its way to achieve further lows the days ahead.
Caution is advised on a possible overshoot threat to the falling 200-SMA, now printing above the recent close.
