NZD/USD bears move in on key daily support

- NZD/USD bears are in the market testing dynamic support.
- Risk-off tones due to higher oil prices are dominating ahead of RBNZ.
NZD/USD is lower on the day by some 0.3% after falling from a high of 0.6255 to a low of 0.6232 so far. Risk-off markets are kicking in on the back of the weekend news regarding the oil production cut and soaring oil prices.
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers have announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day. In a statement, the Saudi energy ministry said that the kingdom’s voluntary cut was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market. Consequently, WTI crude oil opened for the week with a significant price gap to print $81.51 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session.
Meanwhile, domestically, this week the focus shifts to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. ´´While they’re likely to acknowledge risks around financial instability, NZ is remote from all that, and we think the inflation risks relating to the cyclone recovery in an already capacity-constrained economy are a bigger story,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank said, adding, ´´that could help the NZD this week.´´
Meanwhile, analysts at TD Securities noted that the February Monetary Policy Statement noted the Bank thinks further hikes are needed. ´´Aside from Gross Domestic Product, other data suggest the Bank will continue hiking. The Bank may acknowledge the turmoil in US and EU financials but conclude NZ banks are in good shape,´´ the analysts said. ´´To the extent, offshore lending standards tighten and our Fed terminal rate is now lower, this implies downside risk to our 5.50% terminal rate forecast,´´ the analysts concluded.
NZD/USD technical analysis
The price is testing the dynamic support line on the daily chart and the M-formation is in play. If the bulls commit, a retest of the neckline and prior support might be expected to result in a downside continuation to break the dynamic trendline support.
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6234
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.6261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6204
|Daily SMA50
|0.6279
|Daily SMA100
|0.6295
|Daily SMA200
|0.6159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6298
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6237
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6298
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.618
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6298
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6261
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6275
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6233
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6205
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6294
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6326
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
