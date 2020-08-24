NZD/USD bears looking for a run back to weekly low

- NZD/USD testing below resistance and the support of a head and shoulders pattern.
- Choppy conditions as markets look ahead to the Jackson Hole.
NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6525 and between a range of 0.6523 and 0.6533. The bird has been unable to break the overhead resistance on its first attempt ad has instead been toying with dynamic support and resistance line in choppy price action. More on that and a possible shorting opportunity below.
Meanwhile, risk appetite at the start of the week failed to juice any more upside in the pair despite US benchmarks making all-time record high closes. Instead, the US dollar was a touch stronger and weighed on the market.
Bigger picture it looks more like a correction within a downtrend rather than the start of a proper rebound, but it’s not clear-cut, analysts at ANZ bank argued.
The US COVID-19 situation remains bleak and the Fed is dovish. But the RBNZ has its foot to the floor too and is flagging negative rates. Amid some balance, we see more the risk for the NZD as being more tilted to the downside,
the analysts added.
Looking ahead
The main focus will be on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s keynote address later this week at the Jackson Hole.
The theme of this year’s Kansas City Fed conference is “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for monetary policy”.
Given the persistent inflation undershoot, the implication of formalising an average inflation target is that policy rates will remain lower for longer.
That could help fuel further equity market gains, anchoring expectations that rates will remain at or below current levels for quite some time while also enhancing the focus on the policy tool kit and unconventional monetary policies (QE, forward guidance),
the analysts at ANZ bank explained.
NZD/USD levels
Meanwhile, the bird has yet to make up its mind on a trajectory from a technical standpoint in choppy conditions, although a head and shoulders and with the price below the trend line skew probabilities into the bear's favour.
There is scope to the downside but there is not a lot of room between structures and the prospects of a barroom brawl on a test of recent lows make the set up high risk for not a lot of reward.
The risk to reward is limited to 1:2 if a short is taken at market with a stop above the recent highs and head and shoulder's right-hand shoulder, targeting the previous weekly low of 0.6488.
A Fibonacci extension to the -0.272% of the correction of the 19th August is located at 0.6470 for a 1:3 risk to reward.
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6525
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.654
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6607
|Daily SMA50
|0.6554
|Daily SMA100
|0.6346
|Daily SMA200
|0.6373
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.655
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6516
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6488
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6537
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.652
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6501
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6486
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6588
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up amid trade optimism, upbeat German IFO data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, boosted by optimism about Sino-American relations. German second-quarter GDP was upgraded to a fall of 9.7% QoQ and the German IFO Business Climate came out at 92.6, beating estimates.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1930 level, lacks follow-through
A modest USD weakness assisted gold to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood, a goodish pickup in the US bond yields capped the upside. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI: Eases from 200-HMA to stay below $43.00
WTI trims early-day gains following its U-turn from $42.67. 200-HMA, a falling trend line from August 19 question the bulls. Sellers have immediate support line as the first challenge of the many.