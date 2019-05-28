NZD/USD: Bears look for a close back below 200 HR SMA

- NZD/USD is currently trading 0.6544 between 0.6542 and 0.6558.
- NZD/USD traders await RBNZ's Financial Stability Report/speech from Governor Orr later this evening.
- Bears will target a break back below the 200 HR MA around 0.6527.
NZD/USD is currently trading 0.6544 having consolidated below a double top on the hourly charts within a range of 0.6542/58 as traders await the RBNZ's Financial Stability Report and a speech from Governor Orr later this evening. There have not been any developing stores on the domestic front from New Zealand since the RBNZ reduced the OCR to 1.50% earlier in the month due to low inflation, slowing domestic economy, and global risks.
However, the RBNZ does seem to be genuinely open-minded about whether to cut the OCR again or not and tonight's events could be an indicator as to what to expect from the bank going forward - although a further cut in June, so soon, is unlikely and not priced into the market currently. "August is more of a live possibility, but our current forecast is that the RBNZ will keep the OCR on hold at 1.5% until mid-2020, when it will reduce the OCR again," analysts at Westpac argued.
Elsewhere, we are in a wait and see mode really. With a particular focus on the dollar and the Fed, the US data from the economic performance has not been as promising of late, raising speculation that a Fed easing is still on the cards. The chance of a Fed rate cut by December, implied by Fed fund futures, remained at 130%.
"For all the headline ping-pong the big dollar closed lower last week. US risk assets are no longer immune to the trade skirmish, and some critical data massively missed expectations. Past USD strength will have negative implications for both growth and earnings. These drivers probably keep FX in wait-and-see mode until the G20," analysts at TD Securities explained.
U.S. data events
While the second reading of Gross Domestic Product is a highlight this week, for the last trading day of this month, U.S. PCE will be a focus and could come as a greater consequence. A solid 0.2% m/m increase in core PCE prices, would support the greenback as it would likely translate into a steady 1.6% y/y inflation rate with rounding.
NZD/USD levels
The bird has broken a daily trendline resistance level on the breakout above 0.6530. However, there is a lack of momentum in the move now and volume has come off steeply on the 4HR time frame with price buckling under a double top with sights on 0.6540, yesterday's low. Bears will target a break back below the 200 HR MA around 0.6527 to negate further upside potential followed by a subsequent close back into the broader descending channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows
The pair is down to its lowest since last Thursday, as improving US Consumer Confidence and lingering trade war tensions play against the shared currency. Dollar firmer against most major rivals.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows
Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.
Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch
The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.