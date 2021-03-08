NZD/USD: Bears keep 0.7100 on radar amid soft NZ data, greenback strength

- NZD/USD sellers catch a breather after four-day losing streak.
- New Zealand Manufacturing Sales eased in Q4, ANZ Business Confidence, Activity Outlook eyed.
- Risks wobble, commodities remain heavy as US Treasury yields favor US dollar bulls.
- US fiscal stimulus progress in the House will be the key risk catalyst to watch.
NZD/USD offers a swift 20-pip drop reaction to please bears with 0.7120 figures during the early Asian session on Tuesday. While downbeat New Zealand (NZ) Manufacturing Sales for the fourth-quarter (Q4) recently weighed on the quote, broad US dollar strength and a lack of major positives at home depressed the kiwi buyers during the previous four days.
NZ Manufacturing dropped below 17.3% prior to 0.5% during Q4. Although the NZD/USD prices responded with immediate losses, the bears catch a breather afterward as New Zealand’s economy hasn’t seen drastic moves from manufacturing to services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) times and hence the data was expected to arrive as softer.
Even so, NZD/USD bears are keeping the reins as the US dollar pokes late November 2020 tops amid the surging US Treasury yields. The bond bears are cheering the hopes of further fund inflows and propel the greenback while also challenging the equities and commodities even as American policymakers inch closer to the passage of the much-awaited $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus.
Challenges for the kiwi also come from the US-China tussles, recently over Taiwan, as well as downbeat commodity prices.
Against this backdrop, US 10-year Treasury yields regain 1.60% level with a 4.9 basis points (bps) jump but Wall Street benchmarks dwindle by the end of Monday’s North American session.
Looking forward, Australian and New Zealand Banking Group’s (ANZ) preliminary readings of the Business Confidence and Activity Outlook for March, previous 7.0% and 21.3% respectively, will be the immediate catalyst to watch. However, major attention will be given to the US covid relief aid package which is up for final voting in the House on Tuesday.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of a yearly support line, now resistance, currently directs NZD/USD towards the 2021 bottom surrounding 0.7100-0.7095. However, any further declines will be tested by a 100-day SMA level of 0.7072. Meanwhile, recovery moves beyond the stated resistance line, at 0.7205 now, needs to cross 50-day SMA, currently around 0.7215 to validate an extra rise.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7127
|Today Daily Change
|-43 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60%
|Today daily open
|0.717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7205
|Daily SMA100
|0.7056
|Daily SMA200
|0.6819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7099
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7308
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7099
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7113
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7014
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7311
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
