- NZD/USD bears take the bird down into a hard landing on the 0.60 level.
- The bird is testing below the level with a low of 0.5986 so far, the lowest since 2020.
NZD/USD has been sold off heavily on Tuesday to the lowest levels since 2020, down some 2.4% at the time of writing and falling from a high of 0.6161 to a low of 0.5986 as we head towards the early Asian open on Wednesday. The data from the US has been the culprit, sending the US dollar surging higher along with US yields. The Federal Reserve will release its policy decision at the close of its two-day meeting next week, on Sept. 20-21.
''The shock rebound in US Consumer Price Index (which the consensus assumed had peaked) reverberated violently through financial markets overnight, and has put NZD/USD back below the key 0.60 level this morning,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
The data sent both the US dollar and bond yields sharply higher as the expectations for an oversized rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Inflation in the United States ran at an 8.3% annualized pace in August, ahead of expectations for an 8.0% rise. The markets generally expect 75 basis points when its policy committee meets next week and lower market hopes for a smaller increase.
However, there is a one-in-five chance that the Fed will raise rates by a full percentage point, up from zero a day before the CPI report according to FEDWATCH. Nomura analysts said on Tuesday that the Fed is likely to raise its short-term interest rate target by a full percentage point at its policy meeting next week, because of the emergence of upside inflation risks.
''The data make next week’s Fed decision more uncertain (it was looking much more assured yesterday,'' the analysts at ANZ bank said. They look to today's key event in the New Zealand current account data. ''We expect a deficit of 7.5% of Gross Domestic Product, and that’s big!''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5992
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0144
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.35
|Today daily open
|0.6136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6158
|Daily SMA50
|0.6211
|Daily SMA100
|0.6298
|Daily SMA200
|0.654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6159
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6153
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5996
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6112
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6051
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6018
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6169
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6202
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
