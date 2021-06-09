NZD/USD: Bears flirt with 0.7200 amid mixed NZ data, China inflation eyed

- NZD/USD remains on the back foot after snapping a two-day uptrend.
- New Zealand Manufacturing Sales eased, activity recovered in Q1.
- US dollar stays firm on safe-haven demand ahead of Thursdays’ key events.
- China CPI, PPI may offer intermediate clues, sentiment-related headlines are crucial.
NZD/USD grinds lower, down 0.12% around intraday low of 0.7191, during Wednesday‘s Asian session. The kiwi pair dropped the previous day amid broad US dollar strength whereas the recent weakness could be traced to the mixed manufacturing figures at home and cautious sentiment ahead of China’s headline inflation figures, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) for May.
New Zealand’s Q1 Manufacturing Sales eased from 0.5% to 0.4% but the Manufacturing Activity rose 2.1% versus -0.6% prior on a seasonally adjusted basis. The data adds to the downside pressure, earlier backed by the risk-off mood, onto the NZD/USD.
It’s worth noting that the market sentiment remains sluggish amid uncertainty over the Fed’s next move and anxious mood before Thursday’s key US inflation and ECB. Also favoring the risk-aversion, as well as the US dollar, is the escalating US-China tussle and a light calendar.
Amid a raw over the covid origin and US sanctions, the Sino-American tension got another worry from the US Senate. The American decision-makers are on the way to pass a $200 billion stimulus to have machines ready to compete with China. Elsewhere, market players remain divided over the reflation and the Fed’s action amid policymakers’ rejection of strong data.
Against this backdrop, US Treasury yields dropped nearly four basis points (bps) to 1.54% and put a bid under the US dollar. However, the Wall Street benchmarks couldn’t portray any clear direction for the second consecutive day.
Moving on, expected pick-up in China inflation figures may help the NZD/USD prices to consolidate the latest losses. However, the odds against such a move are high considering the dragon nation’s recent data disappointment. Also, the cautious mood before tomorrow’s key data/events add filters to the pair’s recovery.
Technical analysis
A confluence of 50-day and 100-day SMA around 0.7180 can test NZD/USD bears while a two-week-old falling trend line becomes a short-term important hurdle. It’s worth noting that the bearish MACD signals and fundamental strength of the US dollar favor the sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7189
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.7202
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7221
|Daily SMA50
|0.7177
|Daily SMA100
|0.7183
|Daily SMA200
|0.7024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7235
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7187
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7126
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
GBP/USD: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end. Friday’s low, monthly top act as extra filters.
XAU/USD fails to hold above $1,900 despite falling bond yields
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week in the positive territory and continued to push higher during the first half of the day on Tuesday.
Beware of groupthink as crypto bellwethers test support
Bitcoin price accelerating to the downside as the May 19 low moves into the crosshairs. Ethereum price triggers bear pennant pattern, driving ETH to $2,300. XRP price releases from bear flag pattern, testing the critical support at $0.780.
US: Disappointing hiring not for lack of trying
In another sign that businesses' inability to find enough workers is holding back growth, job openings blew past previous records to reach an all-time high of 9.3 million.