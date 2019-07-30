NZD/USD: Bears catch a breath ahead of ANZ data, China PMI

- Pessimism surrounding global trade, USD strength weigh on NZD/USD prior to the key day.
- China PMI, ANZ sentiment numbers and the US-China trade talks in the spotlight ahead of the FOMC.
NZD/USD keeps quiet at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session, while making the rounds to 0.6615, as investors await ANZ numbers and China’s official PMI data for fresh impulse.
The Kiwi pair continued on its south-run during the previous day as the US President Donald Trump’s trade negative comments at the start of two-day talks in Shanghai weighed on commodity-linked currencies. Adding to the weakness was the absence of major data at home and the comparative US Dollar (USD) strength backed by upbeat data from the US.
China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and ANZ’s monthly sentiment data will kick-start the key day that also offers the US-China trade talks and the much-awaited Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
July month activity data from China are expected to improve a bit as Manufacturing PMI is likely flashing 49.6 mark versus 49.4 whereas Non-Manufacturing PMI may rise to 54.5 from 54.2. On the other hand, The current month ANZ Activity Outlook could increase to 8.3% from 8.0% while Business Confidence might register -34.9 figure against -38.1 earlier.
Further, as per major market consensus and the US President Trump’s latest comments, the world’s two largest economies might end-up shaking hands with a smile at the closure of Shanghai talks that began after a halt of three-months. The same could offer additional weakness for Antipodeans. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve is largely expected to announce a 0.25% rate cut. Though, comments concerning the future action will be closely observed and might drag the greenback down in the case of being dovish.
Technical Analysis
Having breached six-week-old trend-line support, also slipping below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), the quote is likely finding support around 0.6600 ahead of targeting monthly low surrounding 0.6567. Alternatively, 50-day SMA level of 0.6527 and the support-turned-resistance at 0.6538 can act as immediate upside barriers for the pair, a break of which can trigger its fresh rise towards 0.6660 and 0.6700 numbers to the north.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.