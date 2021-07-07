NZD/USD: Bears brace for mid-0.6900s as market mood sours

- NZD/USD seesaws inside a small trading range following the U-turn from three-week top.
- Covid woes challenge economic recovery hopes but RBNZ hawks stay firm.
- FOMC Meeting Minutes, virus updates will direct short-term moves.
NZD/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses above 0.7000, up 0.08% around 0.7020, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote struggles between hawkish bets for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) next move and the coronavirus (COVID-19). However, the bears are hopeful as technical details join market fears.
Be it Bank of New Zealand or the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), not to forget Westpac, all seem to be on the same page while expecting a rate hike from the RBNZ during late 2021. These banks portray the Pacific nation’s ability to tame covid spread at home and upbeat fundamentals to back their bullish view.
Even so, virus resurgence at the largest customer Australia and fears of the covid strain, which mostly signal resistance to the vaccines, keep weighing on the sentiment and Antipodeans. Furthermore, recently weak US data, ISM Services PMI was the latest, probe economic recovery hopes and adds to the risk-off mood.
That said, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% while the US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured around the lowest since late February by the press time.
Considering the lack of data/events and the covid woes’ dominance, not to forget the cautious sentiment ahead of the FOMC minutes, NZD/USD prices may remain pressured.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD remains below the key horizontal hurdle from mid-June, not to forget 100 and 200-SMAs, by the press time. The bears can also observe, as well as cheer, the MACD conditions that recently flashed a sell signal and the Momentum line having a notable room to the south.
That said, the kiwi pair is on the way to test an ascending support line from June 18, around 0.6955. However, the 0.7000 threshold tests intraday sellers.
Meanwhile, 100-SMA guards the quote’s corrective pullback near 0.7030, a break of which could recall NZD/USD buyers aiming for the stated horizontal hurdle surrounding 0.7095–0.7105.
It should be noted that the 200-SMA level of 0.7125 can offer an extra check for the NZD/USD bulls beyond the key horizontal area.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7017
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.7011
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.705
|Daily SMA50
|0.7154
|Daily SMA100
|0.7154
|Daily SMA200
|0.7062
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7106
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6988
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7087
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6947
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7061
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6917
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7153
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.1800 on the way to two-month-old support
EUR/USD bears take a breather around 1.1820, following the heaviest daily fall in over two weeks, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major took a U-turn from a short-term falling trend line the previous day to recall the bears.
GBP/USD: Bears flirt with five-month-old support near 1.3800
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following a U-turn from the one-week top, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable takes rounds to an ascending support line from early February. 200-DMA lures bears, March-April lows add strength to the support.
Gold: Traders eye the FOMC minutes as key risk event
Gold prices were ending higher overnight as risk-off tone saw investor demand for the safe-haven. However, gold has been under slight pressure since dropping from the highs and is now consolidating on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu prints bullish pattern, SHIB to rally by 80%
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
What yield drop ahead of Fed minutes means for dollar
The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases.