- NZD/USD prints four-day downtrend to refresh 2.5-year low.
- RBNZ’s Orr, mixed Fedspeak failed to trigger corrective bounce as yields renew multi-year high.
- US inflation, Fed Minutes will be crucial for the week but bears are likely to keep the reins.
NZD/USD bears hold onto the control as the quote renews a 31-month low around 0.5535, close to 0.5545 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The kiwi pair’s latest fall takes clues from the broad US dollar strength as traders rush towards the risk safety amid the first day of full markets.
In doing so, the quote ignores the early Asian session comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr. That said, RBNZ’s Orr reiterated that there is more work to do to reduce inflation.
Also could have challenged, but ignored, were the mixed comments from the Fed policymakers. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday that the US can lower inflation relatively quickly without recession or a large increase in unemployment. The policymaker also added that the Fed needs to "carefully and judiciously" navigate to a "reasonably restrictive" policy rate. It should be noted that Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard made the case for cautious rate hikes for the future, per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints 0.21% intraday gains as it prints a five-day uptrend near 113.40. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies traces the US Treasury yields as the US 30-year Treasury yields rise to a fresh high since January 2014 whereas the 10-year counterpart pokes the 4.0% threshold. Also favoring the DXY is the CME’s FedWatch Tool which signals a 78.4% chance of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike in November.
Furthermore, the recently fierce Russia-Ukraine tussles and the Sino-American tensions add strength to the risk-aversion wave that drowns the NZD/USD prices. While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures that drop 0.50% as bears lean towards the monthly low.
Moving on, multiple Fed policymakers are up for speeches during the day and can entertain NZD/USD traders, mostly the sellers. However, major attention will be given to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, up for publishing on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
Technical analysis
A clear downside beak of the previous monthly low directs NZD/USD towards the year 2020’s bottom surrounding 0.5470.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5544
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41%
|Today daily open
|0.5567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5783
|Daily SMA50
|0.6042
|Daily SMA100
|0.6174
|Daily SMA200
|0.6439
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5629
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5545
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5815
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5577
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5597
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5531
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5446
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5616
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5665
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5701
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD turns south to 1.1000 after UK data, BOE announcement
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.1000, fading its uptick to mid-1.1000s in early Europe. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.5% in three months to August from 3.6%. Meanwhile, BOE announced a temporary pause to corporate bond sale operations this week.
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 0.9700 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 0.9700 in early European morning, as the US dollar trades firmer alongside the Treasury yields amid a broad risk-aversion. Recession fears and aggressive Fed rate hike bets underpin the dollar.
Gold eyes smoother road to the south of $1,700
Gold price remains pressured near one-week low, pokes $1,960 key support. Firmer DXY, yields keep XAU/USD bears hopeful ahead of the Fed Minutes, US CPI. Downside appears more compelling as gold fade corrective bound off the yearly low.
Assessing the chances of Ethereum price revisiting the triple-digit territory
Ethereum price has been consolidating since September 21, resulting in a bearish development. A failure to recover quickly or more bearish pressure on Bitcoin could worsen the situation and kick-start a nosedive.
Earnings season and US CPI keep markets on edge
US stocks tanked at the end of last week, after the stronger-than-expected US NFP report for September reinforced the Fed’s hike-and-hold path for interest rates, which are pushing up recession risks for the US and the global economy.