NZD/USD bears again attack 0.6400 following downbeat China data dump

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD fails to keep the recovery moves from 0.6405.
  • China’s Industrial Production, Retail Sales came in below market consensus.
  • The market’s risk-tone remains sluggish amid fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence.

NZD/USD sellers return after China’s May month data dump flashed downbeat figures during early Monday. The kiwi pair currently drops to 0.6418, down 0.32% on a day, while carrying the initial fall backed by the broad risk aversion amid fears of the virus wave 2.0.

China’s May month Industrial Production slipped below 5.0% forecast to 4.4% whereas Retail Sales shrank more than 2.2% expected to -2.8%.

Read: China’s May data dump: Retail Sales, Industrial Production disappoint – Aussie keeps losses

Earlier during the day, New Zealand’s Food Price Index for May and Visitor Arrivals for April flashed downbeat figures, which in turn weigh over the upbeat outcomes of the Business NZ PSI for May.

It should, however, be noted that the major weakness of the quote could be attributed to the fresh fears of the pandemic’s resurgence. The latest news from Beijing suggests the return of the partial lockdown and cancellation of the State Council press conference. Additionally, the surge in the virus numbers from some states of the US and also from Tokyo adds to the market’s risk aversion.

As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.7 basis points (bps) to 0.672% whereas shares in Japan and the US stock futures also print negative marks by the press time. Even so, New Zealand’s NZX 50 seems to remain unaffected while flashing 0.50% gains to 331.55 as we write.

Although the Asian calendar seems running out of major data by now, virus updates could keep the Antipodeans’ traders busy. Following that, the US Empire State Manufacturing Index for June, expected -30 versus -48.5 prior, could add burden on the pair watchers.

Technical analysis

A sustained break of a one-month-old support line, around 0.6445/50 now, directs the pair again towards a 200-day SMA level of 0.6320. On the upside, a 10-day SMA level of 0.6466 acts as additional resistance.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6425
Today Daily Change -18 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.28%
Today daily open 0.6443
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6295
Daily SMA50 0.6139
Daily SMA100 0.6181
Daily SMA200 0.6321
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6478
Previous Daily Low 0.6394
Previous Weekly High 0.6585
Previous Weekly Low 0.6394
Previous Monthly High 0.6241
Previous Monthly Low 0.5921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6446
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6426
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6399
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6354
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6315
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6483
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6522
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6567

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors' Picks

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Rebound stalls below 0.6850 on dismal Chinese data

AUD/USD: Rebound stalls below 0.6850 on dismal Chinese data

AUD/USD eases to 0.6830 region on the downbeat Chinese activity numbers for May, as the recovery falters just below the 0.6850 level. The risk-off action in the Asian equities amid fears over the second wave of coronavirus continues to weigh. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates the drop amid downbeat market mood

USD/JPY consolidates the drop amid downbeat market mood

USD/JPY consolidates the drop to near the 107.15 region. The risk-off mood remains at full steam amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak 2.0. Focus shifts to the Chinese data dump for fresh directives. 

USD/JPY News

Gold defends key support as S&P 500 futures decline

Gold defends key support as S&P 500 futures decline

Gold is looking to eke out gains amid losses in the US stock futures. The yellow metal bounces up from an SMA support as stocks drop. Prices tested the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1,728 during the early Asian trading hours. 

Gold News

WTI drops over 2.0% amid downbeat trading sentiment in early Asia

WTI drops over 2.0% amid downbeat trading sentiment in early Asia

WTI fails to hold onto Friday’s recovery moves. The oil benchmark offered a gap-down opening of $36.11 that extended till the intraday low, so far, of $35.60 before bouncing back a bit. The black gold’s initial fall could be attributed to ...

Oil News

S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify

S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify

The closely watched, risk gauge, the S&P 500 futures tumbled near 1.80% stepping into a fresh week, shrugging off a positive Wall Street close last Friday. Second coronavirus wave fears intensify, with the US, Japan reporting spike in cases.

Read more

