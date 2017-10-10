NZD/USD bearish, now targets 0.7000 – UOB

NZD/USD bearish, now targets 0.7000 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group have shifted their outlook to bearish from neutral on the Kiwi Dollar, now targeting the 0.7000 handle in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The target indicated at 0.7040 was not met as NZD recovered after touching a low of 0.7052. The undertone remains weak and from here, a move to 0.7040 would not be surprising. That said, the next support at 0.7000 is unlikely to come into the picture for now. Only a move back above 0.7095 would indicate that the immediate downward pressure has eased”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “NZD closed below the key 0.7075 level yesterday (NY closing of 0.7064) and this suggests that this pair has moved into a bearish phase. The immediate target is at 0.7000, possibly extending to 0.6950. Resistance is at 0.7095 but only a move back above 0.7140 (stop-loss) would indicate that our bearish expectation is wrong. Positioning wise, those looking to sell may likely to wait for a bounce to 0.7095”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.