NZD/USD: bearish bias, watching for volatility - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted the bearishness around the Kiwi.

Key Quotes:

"The downward bias for the NZD/USD is likely to continue following the tallying of the final vote count."

"Volatility could pick-up on government negotiation headlines as the week progresses."

"The USD is also being supported by North Korea tensions, solid data (outside of hurricane effects) and the Fed appearing more committed to a December hike."