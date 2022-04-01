- The NZD/USD falls weighed by a firm US dollar and failure to break above 0.7000.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls advance by 431K lower than expected, but the Unemployment Rate falls to 3.6%.
- The Russia-Ukraine conflict extends for the fifth consecutive week.
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Friday’s price action confirms a double top.
The NZD/USD begins April on the wrong foot, extending Thursday’s losses and probing the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6907 amidst a deteriorating market mood. With the pair trading at 0.6913, it reflects the appetite for the greenback after a solid US employment report, which, even though it was softer than expected, is close to recovering to pre-pandemic levels.
Market mood and positive US jobs report boosts the USD
In the FX space, except for the New Zealand and Canadian Dollar, commodity-linked currencies like the Australian gain vs. the greenback. However, that does not reflect the current state of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as the war extended for the fifth straight week while Ukraine shelled a Russian oil deposit in the city of Belgorod. Kremlin’s spokesman Dimitry Peskov condemned what happened, and he said that it “ isn’t what could be seen as creating conditions conducive to the continuation of talks.”
The US Department of Labour reported the Nonfarm Payrolls report for March. The US economy added just 431K jobs to the economy, lower than the 490K estimated. However, the positive is that Unemployment Rate keeps falling, from 3.8% in February to March’s 3.6%, lower than expectations, while Average Hourly Earnings for March rose by 5.6% YoY, higher than the 5.5% foreseen, further cementing the case for a second rate hike by the Fed.
Later the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, a leading indicator for the industry, fell to 57.1 in March from 58.6 in February, well below the 59 estimations by analysts.
The US Dollar Index, a measurement of the buck’s value vs. a basket of currencies, is rising 0.40% sitting at 98.710, underpinned by high US Treasury yields. The US 10-year benchmark note yield rises ten basis points, at 2.428%, though lower than 2s, which are at 2.456%, inverting the curve for the second time in the week.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Friday’s price action extended the NZD/USD losses and it “confirms” that a double-top chart pattern is in place. In fact, at press time, the pair is testing the 200-DMA and earlier reached a daily low at 0.6895, 20 pips short of the double-top neckline, which might send the NZD/USD towards 0.6780, as measured by the neckline to the highest top.
Therefore, the NZD/USD path of least resistance is downwards. The first support would be 0.6900. Once cleared, the next demand zone to challenge would be 0.6875, followed by February 23 daily high at 0.6809 and then 0.6780.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6913
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|0.695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6884
|Daily SMA50
|0.6761
|Daily SMA100
|0.6795
|Daily SMA200
|0.6911
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6981
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6928
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6989
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6961
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6872
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7031
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory below 1.1050. The dollar continues to gather strength after the data from the US revealed that labor conditions tightened and business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in March.
GBP/USD tests 1.3100 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and extended its slide to the 1.3100 area in the American session. The US Dollar Index stays in positive territory on the back of the upbeat March jobs report and Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold falls toward $1,920, remains on track to post weekly losses
Gold continues to edge lower in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. A more-than-3% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield after the US data weigh on XAU/USD.
This simple setup for Shiba Inu will yield 75% returns
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
NIO deliveries rocket higher in March
NIO announced March 2022 deliveries of 9,985 vehicles. This represents a jump of 61% versus February and is nearly 38% higher than February of last year. NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles for the first quarter.