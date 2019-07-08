NZD/USD awaits fresh clues while staying above 21-DMA

- Post-NFP market optimism confronted fresh doubts over the US-China trade tussle.
- Lack of data confined trade sentiment by portraying a choppy session.
- New Zealand’s ANZ Truckometer and comments from Fed policymakers in the spotlight.
Amid the recent lack of catalysts from the US and New Zealand, the NZD/USD pair trades modestly flat near 0.6630 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session.
Although likely weakness in lumber exports to China (third highest export earner for New Zealand) and fresh doubts over the US-China trade differences could have dampened the Kiwi, the latest improvement in market optimism helped the commodity basket and the commodity-linked currencies remain mostly positive on Monday.
As per the latest news report, be it from the US or China, the world’s two largest economies are far from a trade deal despite recently agreeing to halt the tariff war. The same exert downside pressure on the Antipodeans as China is the world’s top commodity user.
Elsewhere, China’s demand for the Kiwi logs has been deteriorating amid increasing supply at home, which in turn results into crashing prices of the economy’s third highest export earner and raises expectations of future hardships.
Moving on, investors await comments from the US Federal Reserve policymakers to extend latest positive momentum while New Zealand’s ANZ Truckometer can offer intermediate moves to trade.
Given the Truckometer data’s latest weakness, any more disappointments can weight over the Kiwi pair. Further, analysts fraternity will cheer upbeat statements from the Fed speakers ahead of the key Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony during this week.
Technical Analysis
While 21-day moving average (21-DMA) offers immediate support to the pair around 0.6615, a break of which can trigger fresh downside towards May 27 high of 0.6560, followed by May 22 top surrounding 0.6511. Alternatively, pair’s ability to cross last-week low near 0.6656, 100-day SMA level around 0.6690 and 200-day SMA level of 0.6712 may flash on bulls’ radar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 61.8% Fib support breached
EUR/USD closed at 1.1214 on Monday, breaching the support at 1.1223 – the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 1.1107 to 1.1412. The pair has also found acceptance below the 50-day moving average of 1.1237.
GBP/USD traders struggle amid lack of catalysts, Brexit uncertainty
Even if the absence of the major catalysts from the UK limits GBP/USD moves, uncertainty surrounding the Brexit drags the pair gradually downward as it traders near 1.2520 during early Tuesday.
USD/JPY has exceeded the June highs, bulls in control
USD/JPY has been trading higher in the opening hour of Tokyo, extending its gains from the late June 106.78 bottom's rising trend to a fresh high in July of 108.89 as Asia breaks the New York session high of 108.79 on the close.
Gold: Bears aim for a break below 20-DMA
Gold has been on the backfoot due to recent supportive data for the Dollar which has reduced expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Forex: This is the #1 Event Risk This Week
US dollar bulls remain in control with the greenback extending its gains against all of the major currencies. Friday's non-farm payrolls report sparked a broad based recovery in the greenback.