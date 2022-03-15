NZD/USD attract bids near 0.6730 on robust China’s Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • NZD/USD has rebounded from 0.6730 on the outperformance of Chinese macros.
  • The DXY has tumbled below 99.00 amid a minute expansion in the risk appetite of investors.
  • The market participants are waiting for the interest rate decision from the Fed to initiate fresh positions.

The NZD/USD pair has rebounded from 0.6730 as Chinese authorities post robust yearly Retail Sales growth for February. China’s Retail Sales print at 6.7% much higher than the market estimates of 3% and prior figure of 1.7%.

It seems that the antipodean has neglected the effect of sell-off in the Chinese equities, which has been witnessed this week amid rising Covid-19 cases in China. Moreover, galloping cases of the Omicron variant have forced the Chinese administration to lockdown Shenzhen city. Earlier, in response to the rising cases of Covid-19, Toyota announced a halt on manufacturing activities in China’s Changchun city, considering the COVID-19 shutdown measures while Foxconn suspended production at its iPhone site in Shenzhen city.

Apart from China’s Retail Sales data, Industrial Production numbers have also outperformed the prior figures. The yearly Industrial Production has landed at 7.5%, higher than the preliminary estimate and previous print of 3.9% and 4.3% respectively.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is slipped marginally below 99.00 after trading lackluster for the past few ticks. The DXY has attracted some offers amid a minute expansion in the risk appetite of investors. Global equities have rebounded sharply, which is clearly visible from a sharp reversal in the Chinese equities.

Well, a slippage in the DXY may be a temporary one as investors are waiting for the mega event of the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s monetary policy, which is due on Wednesday.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6746
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6762
Daily SMA50 0.6729
Daily SMA100 0.6824
Daily SMA200 0.6922
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6815
Previous Daily Low 0.6743
Previous Weekly High 0.6926
Previous Weekly Low 0.6796
Previous Monthly High 0.681
Previous Monthly Low 0.6565
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.677
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6787
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6721
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6696
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6649
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6793
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.684
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6864

 

 

