- NZD/USD bounces up after hitting a new low at 0.5920.
- New Zealand dollar weakens on risk aversion and the RBNZ’s dovish message.
- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand opens the door to negative rates.
The New Zealand dollar is trying to pick up from one-week lows at 0.5920, after extending its two-day downtrend from 0.6130, to levels around 0.5950 so far. On the bigger picture, however, the NZD/USD remains under bearish pressure hurt by the downshift in market sentiment and RBNZ hints at the possibility of negative interest rates.
Negative market sentiment and the RBNZ hurt the NZD/USD
The NZD/USD turned down from 0.6130 highs on Tuesday, to put an end to a seven-day rally from 0.5845, and has lost more than 3% over the last two days, reaching a weekly low at 0.5920. The pair lost steam as the positive sentiment seen last week turned into risk aversion after the IMF warned that the COVID-19 shutdown could cause the largest economic slump since the Great Depression.
Furthermore, the dovish comments by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor, Andrew Orr, opening the doors to negative interest rates, have increased selling pressure on the kiwi.
NZD/USD remains biased lower
On a technical perspective, the NZD/USD is seen biased to the downside, with relevant support levels at 0.5920 (intra-day low) and below here, 0.5840 (April 3 low) and 0.5780 (March 26 low). On the upside, immediate resistance lies at 0.5995 (intra-day high) and beyond here, 0.6060 (April 10, 13 lows) and then 0.6130 (April 14 high).
NZD/USD key levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5956
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|0.5997
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5936
|Daily SMA50
|0.6147
|Daily SMA100
|0.6369
|Daily SMA200
|0.6395
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.611
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5955
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6104
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6051
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5777
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6086
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6175
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.624
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts its lowest settlement for the week
Resurgent dollar’s demand has resulted in EUR/USD flirting with the 1.0800 area. Now trading around 1.0840, further declines seem likely in the last trading day of the week.
AUD/USD battles 0.6300 ahead of Chinese GDP
The AUD/USD pair is in consolidative mode around the 0.6300 threshold, ignoring Australian upbeat data and resurgent dollar’s demand. All eyes on Chinese growth data.
China GDP Preview: The projected market reaction is straightforward
China's first-quarter GDP figures are expected to show a contraction of 6%. Better figures may boost markets and weigh on the dollar while weaker statistics could trigger a sell-off and gains for the greenback.
Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility
Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.
WTI fails to cling to recovery gains, settles below $20
After dropping to its lowest level since February 2002 at $19.15 on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a technical rebound to $20.61 earlier in the day but failed to stay in the positive territory and settled at $19.87.