NZD/USD Asia Price Forecast: Kiwi trades off 2020 lows, above 0.6400 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • NZD/USD entered a range after bouncing from 2020 lows.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6443 resistance.  
 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
After bouncing from fresh 2020 lows, NZD/USD has entered a range above the 0.6400 figure and below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bearish bias. Sellers want to resume the bear trend and break below the 0.6423 level to drive the market south towards 0.6400 and 0.6370, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, bulls are trying to create a reversal up and break above 0.6443, 0.6470 and 0.6500 figure. 
 
  
Resistance: 0.6443, 0.6470, 0.6500
Support: 0.6423, 0.6400, 0.6370
 
 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6438
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 0.6433
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6499
Daily SMA50 0.6579
Daily SMA100 0.648
Daily SMA200 0.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6445
Previous Daily Low 0.6423
Previous Weekly High 0.6488
Previous Weekly Low 0.6377
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6431
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6437
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6422
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6412
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6444
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6456
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6466

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD pierces 1.3000 amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD pierces 1.3000 amid Brexit uncertainty

Investors are moving away from Pound as a deal with the EU is back on the table, while the Cabinet reshuffle put at doubt the release of the annual budget on time in a couple of weeks.

GBP/USD News

AUD/USD holding above 0.6700 ahead of RBA’s Minutes

AUD/USD holding above 0.6700 ahead of RBA’s Minutes

The RBA will release the Minutes of its February meeting this Tuesday. No surprises expected after Lowe said the economy reached a “gentle turning point,” a couple of months ago.

AUD/USD News

Crypto Today: Bitcoin weekly closure is worrying

Crypto Today: Bitcoin weekly closure is worrying

The Electric Coin Company (ECC) and the Zcash Foundation (ZF) has agreed to approve Zcash Improvement Proposal (ZIP) 1014. The team says the ZIP 1014 has received huge support from the entire Zcash ecosystem.

Read more

Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580

Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose nearly $15 last week as investors continued to react to headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the new week kicking off in a calm manner, the XAU/USD pair is consolidating last week's gains.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures