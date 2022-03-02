NZD/USD approaches mild resistance around 0.6780-90 on improved market mood as Ukraine-Russia resume talks

- The New Zealand dollar extends its gains in the week, up 2.03% versus the greenback.
- Ukraine-Russia would resume negotiations on Thursday – Tass.
- NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral-bearish, but if it cannot breach resistance, it would exacerbate a downward move.
- NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Bearish-harami in the daily chart looms.
The New Zealand dollar advances for the second time in the week and approaches a two-month-old resistance trendline around 0.6790. At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6779.
Investors’ mood improved slightly despite the continuation of the Ukraine-Russia war. Headlines around the conflict keep investors on their toes, as high volatility levels make it challenging to predict how financial assets would move. According to newswires, the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, programmed for Wednesday, changed its date. News agency Tass reported that Ukrainian officials are set to arrive in Belarus on Thursday to continue discussions.
The market’s reaction was muted. Sentiment remains upbeat, as portrayed by European indexes closing in the green, while US equities rally.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remarks
In the meantime, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said, “We expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month,” and added that the US central bank would follow with reductions to its $8.5 trillion assets.
He added that “I am inclined to propose and support a 25 basis-point rate hike.” Powell said that “the bottom line is that we will proceed but we will proceed carefully as we learn more about the implications of the Ukraine war for the economy.”
The US economic docket featured the ADP Employment Change for February, which rose 475K higher than the 388K estimated and could probably be a prelude to Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD is downward biased and trapped within Tuesday’s range on uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine-Russia war. If the pair closes within that range, it will form a “bearish-harami” candle pattern. That said, If the market mood turns to risk-off, that will accelerate a downward move towards lower prices. Furthermore, NZD/USD daily moving averages reside above the spot price, except for the 50-day moving average (DMA).
If that scenario plays out, the NZD/USD first support would be the confluence of the January 6 high and the 50-DMA at 0.6733. Breach of the latter would expose December 15, 2021, high at 0.6701, followed by February 24 daily low at 0.6630.
Upwards, the NZD/USD first resistance would be a two-month-old downslope trendline around 0.6780-90 range, followed by the 100-DMA at 0.6845 and the January 13 daily high at 0.6890.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6778
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.6755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6684
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6941
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6792
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6741
|Previous Weekly High
|0.681
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.663
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.676
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6733
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
