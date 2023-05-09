NZD/USD aims to recapture 0.6360 ahead of US/China Inflation

- NZD/USD is looking to reclaim 0.6360 as US debt ceiling talks are scheduled for Friday for further negotiations.
- US debt ceiling talks ended without a conclusion as Speaker McCarthy denied agreeing on default off the table.
- As per the consensus, China’s monthly inflation remained stagnant while annual inflation accelerated by 0.3%.
The NZD/USD pair has stretched its recovery to near 0.6336 in the early Asian session. The Kiwi asset is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as negotiations for US debt ceiling issues between US President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy are heating as the latter is not ready to agree to support debt ceiling raise without cutting spending initiatives.
At the White House official, US President Joe Biden has cited that McCarthy's spending cuts will hurt Americans. However, for a major development, investors have to wait till Friday as agreed but volatility will remain at elevated levels until both parties reach a conclusion.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have added minimal gains in the Asian session after a bearish Tuesday. Synergic uncertainty due to US debt ceiling talks and inflation figures capped the upside for US equities. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered to near 101.65 and further action will be directed by inflation data. The overall market mood portrays caution as April’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data carries significant importance.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has already conveyed that it will be more data-centric onwards. April’s Employment report has signaled that Fed chair Jerome Powell would keep interest rates higher for a longer period and now persistent inflationary pressures could fuel the need for more rate hikes ahead.
On Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President John Williams cited that the central bank has not said that it’s done with raising rates. Fed policymaker doesn’t see any reason of rate cuts this year as tight credit conditions by commercial banks are not expected to knock out the economy.
On the New Zealand Dollar front, after recording slower growth in Chinese exports and weakness in domestic demand, investors are shifting their focus toward the inflation data (April). As per the preliminary report, monthly inflation is seen stagnant against March’s deceleration of 0.3%. Annual inflation is expected to accelerate by 0.3% at a slower pace vs. the prior release of 0.7%.
It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and higher inflation in China would signal strong domestic recovery, which might support the New Zealand Dollar.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6338
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6344
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6203
|Daily SMA50
|0.6214
|Daily SMA100
|0.6279
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.636
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6292
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.616
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6334
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6318
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6264
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.644
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1000, awaiting US CPI data
EUR/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0980 in the early European session. The pair has sensed bearish pressure as the US Dollar is seeing some renewed buying interest heading into the critical US CPI data release.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2600 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is treading water above 1.2600 heading into Wednesday’s London open as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market mood. Cable is off the highest levels since May last year, as investors reposition ahead of the US inflation data.
Gold eases below $2,050 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold price struggles to defend its three-week uptrend as US inflation data looms. Also challenging the XAU/USD buyers are the mixed concerns about the US default and banking fallouts, as well as the market’s disbelief in the hawkish Fed talks and recently US data.
Bitcoin price coils for the next move as investors await CPI Inflation data release
The US CPI Inflation data for April is expected for release on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The reading is expected to remain elevated in April amid looming rate hike risks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and the broader market have taken a breather as investors await the reading.
US April CPI Preview: How will inflation data influence Fed rate outlook? Premium
Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to stay unchanged at 5% in April. Markets are fairly certain that the Fed leave its policy rate unchanged in June. Monthly Core CPI reading could influence the Fed's rate outlook.