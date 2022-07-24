- NZD/USD is hoping to resume its upside journey towards 0.6300 on dismal US S&P PMI.
- A 75 bps rate hike by the Fed looks possible as economic data is not supporting a 1% rate hike.
- The kiwi bulls will focus on the ANZ Business Confidence data.
The NZD/USD pair is auctioning around 0.6250 after a minute correction on Friday as the kiwi bulls found barricades around the critical hurdle of 0.6300. The asset is likely to recapture its monthly high near 0.6300 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to maintain its status-quo and elevate its interest rate by 75 basis points (bps) in its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Rather than going all in for a 100 bps rate hike to tame soaring inflation.
Wall Street posted losses on Friday after dismal earnings from big boys, however, the sentiment in the FX domain remained upbeat as investors are seeing a consecutive rate hike by the Fed on Wednesday. The long-run inflation expectations indicator has displayed that the upside momentum in the price pressures in the US is displaying exhaustion. While the crucial Consumer Price Index (CPI) has not displayed any signal of a peak in the inflation rate.
The economic factor which may restrict the Fed to 75 bps and won't allow following the footprints of the Bank of Canada (BOC) is the downbeat S&P PMI released on Friday and expectations of slippage in employment data. Google reported a two-week halt in recruitment, while Ford announced plans to cut around 8,000 jobs. Expectations of lower headcounts by Google in upcoming quarters may weigh pressure on central banks and the impact of higher inflation will keep lingering on the economy.
On the kiwi front, investors will keep an eye on the release of the ANZ Business Confidence this week. The economic data is expecting an improvement to -55 than the prior release of -62.6. A higher-than-expected figure is likely to strengthen the kiwi bulls against the greenback.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6241
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|0.6267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6194
|Daily SMA50
|0.6313
|Daily SMA100
|0.6526
|Daily SMA200
|0.6686
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6305
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6211
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6305
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6141
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6269
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6123
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6405
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
