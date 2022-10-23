NZD/USD advances towards 0.5800 as risk appetite improves, hawkish Fed bets trim

- NZD/USD is aiming to hit the 0.5800 resistance amid an upbeat market mood.
- Fed’s Daly is in favor that the central bank should trim the current pace of hiking interest rates.
- NZ markets are off on account of Labor Day.
The NZD/USD pair is moving towards the north with sheer confidence as investors’ risk appetite has improved dramatically. The pair is marching towards the critical hurdle of 0.5800 as a less-hawkish tone on interest rate guidance by a Fed policymaker, in such a long time, has infused an adrenaline rush into the risk-perceived currencies.
The US dollar index (DXY) has shifted into a negative trajectory amid a major drop in safe-haven appeal. On Friday, the DXY settled below the critical support of 112.00 as S&P500 recovered its two-day losses quickly.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly cited the risk of weaker economic prospects led by a heightened policy tightening environment in a short period. She added that the economy is facing the pressure of higher interest rates and the Fed may slow down the pace of hiking borrowing costs further to avoid sending the economy into an ‘unforced downturn’.
Meanwhile, the returns on US government bonds have trimmed as Fed’s less-hawkish tone on interest rate guidance forced a decline in ultra-hawkish bets. The 10-year US Treasury yields dropped to 4.22% from a fresh 14-year high of 4.34%. As per the CME FedWatch tool, the chances for a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Fed have declined to 88%.
On the NZ front, markets are on holiday because of Labor Day. Last week’s upbeat Trade Balance data also supported the kiwi bulls. The annual NZ fiscal deficit has widened by $11.95M, lower than the projections of $13.19B and the prior release of $12.5B. And, on a monthly basis, the fiscal deficit has widened by $1,615M against the projections of $2,205M and the former figure of $2,625M.
Imports in the kiwi zone have dropped to $7.64B against the figure of 47.92B reported earlier exports have advanced to $6.03B vs. the prior figure of $5.29B. While major countries are facing the headwinds of external demand shocks, kiwi’s exports have accelerated firmly.
China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be of utmost importance this week. The annual GDP data is expected to improve sharply to 3.45 vs. the prior release of 0.4%. Also, the quarterly GDP will escalate to 3.5% against a decline of 2.5% reported earlier.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5768
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.575
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5661
|Daily SMA50
|0.592
|Daily SMA100
|0.6096
|Daily SMA200
|0.6387
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5771
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5599
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5771
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5551
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5643
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5535
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5815
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5879
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5987
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops 400 pips, highly volatile
USD/JPY is highly volatile ahead of the Tokyo fix, climbing 149.71 and plummeting to 145.80. Japan's finance minister Suzuki said earlier that they are confronting speculators.
AUD/USD struggles below 0.6400 on downbeat Aussie PMI, RBA’s Kent
AUD/USD pares recent gains after an upbeat start to the week, renews intraday low of late. Aussie PMIs for October came in softer, RBA’s Kent signals further rates increases but size, timing will depend upon data.
GBP/USD: A strong open targets 1.1400
GBP/USD bulls move in at the start of the week in bullish gap. Bulls eye the 1.1500 area for the days ahead. In politics, UK Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak did not strike a deal this weekend putting Sunak firmly on course for the leader.
Gold to kiss $1,660 in no time amid vulnerable DXY, PMIs grab focus
Gold price is marching towards the immediate hurdle of $1,660.00 sharply as the positive market sentiment witnessed on Friday is expected to continue further. XAU/USD picked significant bids around the two-year low at $1,614.85.
XRP price might rally back to $0.50, heres why
XRP price shows potential for more upside price action. Key levels have been defined. XRP price shows strength after a persistent week of bearish price action. After an 18% mudslide on the month, the bulls accomplished a 10% rally.