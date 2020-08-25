NZD/USD advances toward 0.6550, renews session highs

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is staging a modest recovery after posting losses on Monday.
  • USD struggles to find demand as risk flows return.
  • Investors wait for macroeconomic data releases from the US.

The NZD/USD pair posted small losses on Monday amid the broad-based USD strength but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound on Tuesday. However, the pair is trading in a tight 30-pip range and is having a tough time making a decisive move in either direction. As of writing, NZD/USD was up 0.25% on the day at 0.6541.

Risk flows help NZD find demand

During the Asian session, positive headlines coming out of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He's phone conversation allowed market sentiment to turn positive. Reportedly, sides were able to make progress and were hoping for more in the near-term.

Reflecting the upbeat market mood, major European equity indexes trade in the green and the S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% on the day. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 4% at 0.692%.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which posted gains for the second straight trading day on Monday, seems to have lost its traction. With the DXY losing 0.25% on the day at 93.06, NZD/USD continues to float in the positive territory. 

Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index from the US will be watched closely by the market participants. Other data releases featured in the US economic docket on Tuesday will include New Home Sales and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. 

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6543
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 0.6528
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6599
Daily SMA50 0.6555
Daily SMA100 0.6352
Daily SMA200 0.6374
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6565
Previous Daily Low 0.6521
Previous Weekly High 0.6652
Previous Weekly Low 0.6488
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6538
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6548
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6511
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6494
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6467
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6555
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6582
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6599

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data

EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 but off the highs. US New Home Sales beat with over 900K annualized in July while the CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 84.8 in August.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906

XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906

Gold remains on the back foot as uncertainty remains prevalent ahead of the all-important policy review from the central bank. Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech that may open the floodgates to more monetary stimulus – potentially pushing the precious metal higher.

Gold News

Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands

Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands

Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.

Read more

WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data

WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data

Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures