NZD/USD advances toward 0.6550, renews session highs

- NZD/USD is staging a modest recovery after posting losses on Monday.
- USD struggles to find demand as risk flows return.
- Investors wait for macroeconomic data releases from the US.
The NZD/USD pair posted small losses on Monday amid the broad-based USD strength but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound on Tuesday. However, the pair is trading in a tight 30-pip range and is having a tough time making a decisive move in either direction. As of writing, NZD/USD was up 0.25% on the day at 0.6541.
Risk flows help NZD find demand
During the Asian session, positive headlines coming out of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He's phone conversation allowed market sentiment to turn positive. Reportedly, sides were able to make progress and were hoping for more in the near-term.
Reflecting the upbeat market mood, major European equity indexes trade in the green and the S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% on the day. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 4% at 0.692%.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which posted gains for the second straight trading day on Monday, seems to have lost its traction. With the DXY losing 0.25% on the day at 93.06, NZD/USD continues to float in the positive territory.
Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index from the US will be watched closely by the market participants. Other data releases featured in the US economic docket on Tuesday will include New Home Sales and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6543
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6599
|Daily SMA50
|0.6555
|Daily SMA100
|0.6352
|Daily SMA200
|0.6374
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6565
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6521
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6488
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6538
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6467
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6599
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
