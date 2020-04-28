NZD/USD advances beyond 0.6050 ahead of key US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD trades near the upper-limit of its 2-week range. 
  • US Dollar Index loses traction ahead of American session.
  • Focus shifts to CB Consumer Confidence Index data from US.

The rebound witnessed in the US Dollar Index during the Asian trading hours and the heavy selling pressure surrounding crude oil weighed on the NZD/USD pair on Tuesday and dragged it below the 0.60 mark. However, the greenback struggled to preserve its strength ahead of the American session and allowed the pair to reverse its direction. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on a daily basis at 0.6066.

USD remains on the back foot on Tuesday

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the risk sentiment and the USD's performance remained as the sole drivers of the pair's action. Although the market mood turned sour in Asia amid the relentless drop in crude oil prices, optimism about major European economies easing coronavirus-related restrictions helped risk-on flows to start dominating markets. At the moment, major European equity indexes are rising between 1.5% and 1.7%.

On the other hand, following a recovery earlier in the day, the US Dollar Index lost its traction and stretched lower toward the mid-99s ahead of the key macroeconomic data releases from the US.

Goods Trade Balance, Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be watched closely by the market participants. During the Asian session on Wednesday, Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence and Trade Balance data will be released from New Zealand.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6071
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 0.6047
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5995
Daily SMA50 0.6079
Daily SMA100 0.6328
Daily SMA200 0.6366
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6076
Previous Daily Low 0.6007
Previous Weekly High 0.6092
Previous Weekly Low 0.5911
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.605
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6033
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6011
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5975
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5942
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.608
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6112
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6148

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors' Picks

