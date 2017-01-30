NZD/USD: a top performer eyeing next handle up for session ahead

Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7284, up 0.04% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7290 and low at 0.7280.

Wall Street skids to a halt on major investor concerns over Trump's immigration controls

New Zealand Visitor Arrivals (YoY): 11.1% (December) vs 11%

NZD/USD has kept its bullish form as investors take up concern on Trump's recent actions that have left him exposed to criticism driving the higher yielders and safer havens for those with less appetite. The bird is attractive for reasons stated in this previous post: NZD/USD bulls remain in control, but for how long? and meanwhile, the upward momentum persists, as analysts at Westpac noted signalling out last week’s 0.7313 high as vulnerable during the days ahead.

NZD/USD 1-3 month:

Further out, the same analysts are bearish to 0.6800. "The US dollar has had an impressive rise since the US election and has potential to rise further during the months ahead. The Fed’s assertive tightening projections plus US fiscal expansion should maintain upside pressure on US interest rates and the US dollar. Against that, the NZ economy is strong and dairy prices have risen, but these forces are subservient to the US dollar’s trend."

Economic wrap: BoJ are watching Trump's dollar - Westpac

NZD/USD levels

With spot trading at 0.7285, the price has surpassed the 13th Dec high at 0.7237, supported at the 10 dma at 0.7236, targetting a break onto the 0.73 handle.