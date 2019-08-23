NZD/USD: a test of 0.6300 looks unlikely for the time being – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Kiwi Dollar is unlikely to test the 0.6300 support in the near term at least.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected NZD to weaken yesterday, we were of the view that “a break of the month-to-date low near 0.6380 is unlikely”. However, NZD declined more than expected as it dropped to 0.6362. The weakness appears to be running ahead of itself and for today, the major 0.6350 level is unlikely to come into the picture. That said, it is too early to expect a sustained rebound. NZD is more likely to consolidate its loss and trade sideways at these lower levels. Expected range for today, 0.6365/0.6415”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since Monday (19 Aug, spot at 0.6430) that despite lackluster downward momentum, there is “still chance for NZD to weaken to 0.6350”. After trading in a quiet manner for several days, NZD perked up as it dropped to 0.6362 (before ending the day lower by -0.65%, largest 1-day drop in about 2 weeks). From here, 0.6350 appears to be within sight but the more pertinent question is whether NZD can move below this level on a sustained basis. At this stage, a dip below 0.6350 would not be surprising but for the next week or so, the next support at 0.6300 could be just out of reach. All in, a short-term bottom is deemed to be in place only if NZD can move above 0.6455 (‘key resistance’ was at 0.6470 yesterday)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leaning lower as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1100, close the weekly lows. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's critical speech at Jackson Hole later today.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as Brexit optimism fades, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 off the highs. Thursday's optimism about finding a solution on the Irish backstop issue is fading. UK PM Johnson must now offer details. Fed Powell's speech is eyed.
USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data
The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish BOJ expectations. USD/JPY, further, benefits from rallying Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures ahead of Fed's Powell speech.
Gold: Flirting with descending triangle support
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1535 recent upsurge to multi-year tops.
The audiences of Chairman Powell
The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity.