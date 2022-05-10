The kiwi continues to soften as commodity currencies/risk assets get whacked on global growth concerns. Economists at ANZ Bank note that NZD/USD is at risk of suffering a fall to the 0.6230 mark.
Market fears of a deeper correction lower continue to percolate
“Weaker growth and high inflation remain the primary concerns and their impact has been bluntly but savagely felt across asset markets and commodities, with oil prices sinking despite Russia not backing down on its invasion of Ukraine thanks to softening resolve on sanctions by the European Union, and Saudi Arabia cutting prices.”
“As time goes on, market fears of a deeper correction lower continue to percolate; that’s weighing on sentiment.”
“A move to 0.6230 (61.8% Fibo of the 2020/21 0.5470/0.7465 rally) would be a disaster.”
“Support 0.5940/0.6230 Resistance 0.6465/0.6545/0.6700”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marches towards 1.0600 ahead of Germany ZEW
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.0600 on a rebound in risk sentiment. The US dollar is easing amid a recovery in the global stocks and the Treasury yields. Traders await the German ZEW survey and Fedspeaks for fresh impetus. Biden and Yellen are also due to speak this Tuesday.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2350 amid risk recovery
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.2400, snapping a three-day downtrend from near two-year lows. Bears take a breather as the US dollar extends the corrective mode lower amid an improving market mood. Brexit and growth concerns, however, continue to linger.
Gold rebounds to near $1,865 as DXY weakens on risk-on impulse
Gold Price bounced back sharply after hitting a low of $1,851.80 on Monday. The precious metal has become more precious as a rebound in the positive market sentiment has trimmed the US dollar index (DXY)’s safe-haven appeal.
Why Axie Infinity price could crash another 50%
Axie Infinity price is traversing a massive top reversal pattern on the three-day chart. The recent crash is a taste of things to come for the massively inflated market value for AXS.
AMC Entertainment set to rebound on upbeat Q1 earnings
AMC saw fresh signs of life in Monday’s post-market trading after the company reported its Q1 earnings report, which outpaced market expectations.