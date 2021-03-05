NZD/USD: A move to 0.7130 is not ruled out – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD could extend the downside to the 0.7130 level in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While our view for NZD to weaken was correct, we were of the view that ‘0.7210 is unlikely to come into the picture’. However, NZD cracked 0.7210 and plunged to 0.7173. The swift and sharp drop appears to be overdone but there is room for the weakness in NZD to test 0.7155 first before stabilizing. The next support at 0.7130 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 0.7210 followed by 0.7230.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (04 Mar, spot at 0.7245) that ‘a clear break of 0.7210 would indicate that NZD is ready to move lower towards 0.7170’. The subsequent sudden and sharp drop to 0.7173 came as a surprise. Downward momentum has improved and NZD is likely to weaken to 0.7155. Further weakness to 0.7130 is not ruled out but this level may not come into the picture so soon.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
