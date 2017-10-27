NZD/USD a break below 0.6800 not favoured near term – UOB

NZD/USD a break below 0.6800 not favoured near term – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group remain bearish on the Kiwi Dollar, although a breakout of the 0.6800 handle appears unlikely for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Instead of trading sideways as expected, NZD continues to drift lower and is currently approaching the strong 0.6820 support. A dip below this level would not be surprising but a sustained move below the next support at 0.6800 seems unlikely for now. Only a move back above 0.6885 would indicate that a short-term low is in place (minor resistance is at 0.6865)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we have been bearish NZD, we assign low odds for extension to 0.6820. However, NZD is currently approaching this level and a break of this year-to-date low would shift the focus to 0.6750. Overall, only a move back above 0.6905 would indicate that the current bearish phase has ended”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.