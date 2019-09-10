Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, points out that the RBNZ policy moves have helped to ensure that the NZD is the second worst performing G10 currency this year after the beleaguered SEK as economic headwinds remain.
Key Quotes
“We expect NZD/USD to retain a downward bias towards NZD/USD0.61 on a 12 month view.”
“The reaction to the RBNZ policy moves this year have not been universally supportive. Governor Orr has faced criticism that rate cuts will fuel assets prices.”
“The slowdown in growth in China has left the New Zealand economy exposed through trade flows. In July NZ goods exports dropped 5.8% y/y led by a 16% fall in milk powder, butter and cheese and a 19% plunge in logs.”
“Most recent domestic economic data highlights weakness in the manufacturing industry which shrunk -0.7% q/q last quarter. Building permits and building confidence data have also been soft and retail spending missed market expectations in Q2.”
“Adding to the negative news-flow has been the announcement that Fonterra expects losses of between NZD590mln and NZD675 mln this fiscal year. Last year Fonterra made its first ever loss. While the government announced infrastructure spending in the May budget in health and education, its critics suggest this has been accounted for by less capital spending over the years to 2021. Overall, the risks suggest that RBNZ interest rate may not yet have bottomed.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges back below 1.1050 on German budget
EUR/USD edges back below 1.1050 after the German 2020 budget was announced without any surprises. But the downside appears cushioned amid retreating US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.2350 post-UK jobs
GBP/USD kept its recovery mode intact from a dip to 1.2307 lows but remained below 1.2350 despite the rise in the UK wages and a downtick in the jobless rate. Markets assess the incoming Brexit headlines amid the Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY eases from monthly highs, trades below 107.50
Risk sentiment is still positive but losing momentum after another round of weak Chinese data. US Treasury yields continue recovering ground reaching fresh two-week highs. USD/JPY short-term bullish needs to accelerate through the daily high.
Gold continues to trade in negative territory below $1,500
The troy ounce of the precious metal extended its losses after breaking below the critical $1,500 level and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $1,486.59.
Headlines are for Bitcoin, profits for Ethereum
SEC comments do not encourage a Bitcoin that is in defensive mode. Ethereum remains strong and is running to lead a change in the market. XRP moves away from the minima but lacks the strength to go further up.