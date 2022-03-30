The kiwi has comfortably regained the 0.69 handle. As economists at ANZ bank note, the AUD remains in the driving seat; that could see NZD/USD and NZD/AUD diverge.
NZD story is a good one but it may not be as good as the AUD
“The NZD story is a good one, but having ‘gone early’ with the recovery and hikes, it may not be as good as the AUD story; so, could we be in for a period of slight gains against the USD but losses against the AUD as the latter re-awakens?”
“Support 0.6540/0.6715 – Resistance 0.6995/0.7105/0.7225”
