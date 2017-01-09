NZD: Spectre of political change is weighing - ANZ

NZD: Spectre of political change is weighing - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
The spectre of political change is weighing on the NZD (more so on crosses than against the USD after US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s comments that a weaker USD would be better for US trade), explains the analysis team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“But we wouldn’t overplay politics given how centrist the local political scene is by global comparison, the decent macro backdrop and global cross-currents. Technically, the NZD has broken lower and that argues for caution, but we don’t think it’s out for the count just yet. Our forecasts have NZD >0.70 until year-end; that still “feels” right.”
“Support 0.7100 Resistance 0.7280”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.