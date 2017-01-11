NZD: Looking for a bottom – BBH

NZD: Looking for a bottom – BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at BBH have been looking for a bottom in the New Zealand dollar, suspecting the market was overreacting to the new Labour-New Zealand First government.
Key Quotes
“We expect the pro-growth orientation will be rewarded over time. In recent days, the downside momentum faded as the Kiwi approached the lows for the year, set in May near $0.6800. However, the bias was still to sell into rallies. Until today, when the stronger than expected Q3 employment figures spurred a powerful short squeeze.”
“The Kiwi is up more than 1% to trade at its best levels in a week near $0.6930. The bears may try to make a stand, but we anticipate an upside correction will continue and look for a move toward $0.7000-$0.7050, even if a modest pullback is seen first. At the same time, New Zealand shares were hit by profit-taking after a strong run, as the Kiwi fell. The 1.15% loss was the largest since March.”
