NZD/JPY: Recent correction to target the 80.70 area - Westpac

NZD/JPY: Recent correction to target the 80.70 area - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
NZD/JPY peaked at 83.91 in July, and the recent correction is expected to target the 80.70 area next, suggests Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“Positioning ahead of the RBNZ MPS is one factor, as well as high frequency economic data suggesting the Japanese economy is strengthening in Q3.”
“It’s a quiet event week ahead with data limited to balance of payments data plus the economy watchers survey on Tuesday, followed by machinery orders on Thursday.”
“3 months ahead: The BOJ’s defacto tapering of its asset purchases should be yen supportive. In addition, the Japanese economy is seeing a pickup in consumer activity, mitigating any slippage in external demand. The 84 area should cap this cross during the quarter ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.