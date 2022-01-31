- Indecision in the NZD/JPY pair keeps the cross-currency range-bound.
- A risk-on market mood keeps the NZD in the bid, weighed on the safe-haven JPY.
- NZD/JPY is downward biased, but in the event of a daily close above 76.00 would open the door for further gains.
The NZD/JPY snaps two days of losses, steady around 75.70 at the time of writing. US equity indices print gains as the New York session finishes. Alongside that, commodity currencies like the NZD, the AUD, and the CAD, rose by 0.76%, 1.03%, and 0.45%, respectively. Contrarily, safe-haven peers led by the USD and the JPY
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Monday, in the Asian session, the NZD/JPY rose higher up to 76.01, to then retreat some towards 75.71. Following the retracement, American traders got to their desks reached a daily high around 76.11, following the path of US equities, but failed to break above that resistance area, sending the pair tumbling towards the daily lows around 75.50s.
The NZD/JPY daily chart depicts a downward bias. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside above the spot price, providing the direction of the trend. Furthermore, failure to break the resistance above 76.00 keeps the cross-currency pair trading near the tops of the 75.27-75.96 range.
If the NZD/JPY pair prints a daily close above 76.00, that would open the door for further gains. The next resistance would be the January 20 daily low, previous support-turned-resistance at 77.05, followed by the 50-DMA at 77.46.
On the flip side, the first support would be the July 2021 lows at 75.27, followed by 2021 yearly lows at 74.56.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|75.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.49
|Daily SMA50
|77.59
|Daily SMA100
|78.5
|Daily SMA200
|78.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.07
|Previous Daily Low
|75.24
|Previous Weekly High
|76.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.24
|Previous Monthly High
|78.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
