- The first Omicron-linked death in the UK dented the market sentiment.
- NZD/JPY Technical outlook: The pair has a downward bias as long as it remains under the 200-DMA.
As Wall Street closes, the NZD/JPY pair is trading at 76.65 during the day at the time of writing. As the trading session in the day ends, the market sentiment is downbeat. Omicron variant woes, and central bank monetary policy meetings, keep investors at bay.
In the European session in the UK, the first Omicron-linked death was reported amid raising the COVID-19 alert from three to four. Also, according to a University of Oxford study, two shots of vaccines showed a “substantial drop in neutralizing antibodies” when in contact with the new variant.
In the overnight session, the NZD/JPY pair seesawed around the Monday central daily pivot at 77.05, coinciding with the 50 and the 100-hour simple moving average (SMA). However, as the market sentiment worsened, market participants flew towards safe-haven assets, leaving adrift risk-sensitive currencies.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY pair failed to break a seven-month-old downslope trendline, opening the door for further downside. Additionally, the daily moving averages (DMAs) reside well above the spot price, supporting the bearish bias.
That said, the first support on the way down would be the December 8 cycle low at 76.69, followed by the December 3 low at 75.95. A breach of the latter would expose the August 19 cycle low at 74.57.
On the other hand, the NZD/JPY first resistance would be the 77.30-60 area, respected on Thursday, followed by the 200-day SMA, at 78.07, immediately followed by the 100-day SMA at 78.26.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|77.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.3
|Daily SMA50
|79.5
|Daily SMA100
|78.31
|Daily SMA200
|78.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.3
|Previous Daily Low
|76.84
|Previous Weekly High
|77.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.1
|Previous Monthly High
|82.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
